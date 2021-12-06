Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
NFL
Bengals' Joe Burrow Says He Played Through Pinkie Dislocation in Loss to Chargers

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spent almost the entirety of Sunday's 41–22 loss to the Chargers playing through a dislocated pinkie finger on his throwing hand. 

Burrow told reporters he sustained the injury on a sack on the team's first series of the game. While he finished the game, he appeared to be in discomfort throughout. 

"It's just something I'm going to have to deal with," Burrow said.

The Bengals quarterback added that he doesn't believe he'll be forced to miss any games due to the injury. 

On Sunday, Cincinnati's training staff tried to tape Burrow's pinkie and offered him gloves for his hand. He eventually tore off the tape and removed the gloves, however.

"It's just something I have to play through," Burrow said. "That's what football is. You gotta play through some injuries sometimes."

The Bengals quarterback completed 24 of his 40 pass attempts for 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble. 

Cincinnati (7–5) hosts the 49ers (6–6) next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

