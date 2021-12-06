Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Matt Nagy on Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘We're Never Going to Put Him at Risk‘

Author:

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been out since Week 11, after suffering a rib injury against the Ravens. Ahead of a rivalry game against the Packers on Sunday, coach Matt Nagy is making no promises about Fields's return to the gridiron.

Fields has missed the team's last two games: a 16–14 win over the Lions and a 33–22 loss to the Cardinals. He was playing some of his best football of the year in the weeks leading up to the injury. On the season, Fields has completed 58.1% of his throws for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also added 311 yards and two scores on the ground.

Nagy says it won't be a moment sooner, however. Per The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain, when asked about Fields's status for Sunday's game against the Packers, Nagy made it clear that the team will not be doing anything risky when it comes to the young quarterback's health and said it will be an "ongoing discussion," as to whether he'll play.

“We're never going to put him at risk medically,” Nagy said. “Never.”

Veteran Andy Dalton had a rough outing in Sunday's loss to Arizona. He threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns but added four interceptions. The turnovers led to 23 of the Cardinals' 33 points.

The Bears are 4–8 on the season, five games behind the Packers in the NFC North, and two games back of the 49ers and Washington Football Team in a packed NFC wild card race.

For more news on the Chicago Bears, head over to Bear Digest.

