The Chargers placed wide receiver Keenan Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Allen, 29, is in his ninth NFL season since being selected in the third round of the 2013 draft. He leads Los Angeles in receptions (86) and receiving yards (929) in 2021, and he's on pace for his fifth 1,000-yard season.

The Chargers have been one of the NFL's most electric offenses in 2021 with Allen and quarterback Justin Herbert leading the way. Los Angeles ranks No. 9 in points per game, scoring 40 points on three different occasions.

Los Angeles enters Week 14 at second in the AFC West at 7–5. The Chargers will host the Giants on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.

