December 6, 2021
NFL
Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey Out for Season With Torn Pec

Author:

Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Humphrey appeared to suffer the injury trying to make a tackle on Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson with just under two minutes to play in the game. Johnson scored the game's go-ahead touchdown on the play. 

Baltimore would lose the game, 20–19.

Humphrey, a two-time Pro Bowler, played in all but two snaps Sunday. In his fifth season with the team, he had amassed 58 tackles and 13 passes defended this year.

Per ESPN, since being the No. 16 pick in 2017, Humphrey is one of two players with at least 50 passes broken up and 10 forced fumbles.

Humphrey's injury is the latest in a string of significant injuries for the Ravens. 

Star cornerback Marcus Peters tore his ACL at an early September practice, ending his season. Running backs Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and J.K. Dobbins are also all out for the year. So, too, is offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Heading into Sunday's game, cornerbacks Anthony Averett (shoulder, ankle), Jimmy Smith (neck, ankle), Chris Westry (thigh) and Tavon Young (illness) were also all listed as questionable. 

Baltimore dropped to 8–4 on the season with the loss. 

The Ravens play the Browns on Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

