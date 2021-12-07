NFL playoff spots will be up for grabs heading into Week 14 starting on Thursday. Three teams—the Packers (9–3), the Buccaneers (9–3) and the Cardinals (10–2)—can clinch spots for the 2021 playoffs this week while Tampa Bay and Green Bay can also clinch their respective divisions with wins.

The Packers can clinch a playoff spot with two different scenarios. If Green Bay defeats the Bears, the Saints lose or tie in their game with the Jets, and the 49ers lose to the Bengals, the Packers will earn a playoff spot. Green Bay can also clinch a spot with a win against the Bears, a Saints' loss or tie, a Rams' loss to the Cardinals and a 49ers' tie against the Bengals.

The Buccaneers can find their way to a playoffs this week if they beat the Bills, along with a Falcons win vs. the Panthers and Jets win vs. the Saints. They can also make it with if they end their game against the Bills in a tie, the Panthers lose to the Falcons, the Saints lose to the Jets, the Vikings lose to the Steelers, the 49ers lose or tie with the Bengals and Washington loses or ties against the Cowboys.

The Cardinals have four scenarios in which they can earn a playoff spot in Week 14. If they secure a win or tie against the Rams, the Cardinals are in. If Minnesota loses or ties against the Steelers and the 49ers lose to the Bengals, Arizona earns a spot.

Thirdly, if the Vikings lose or tie against the Steelers, the Saints lose or tie in their game against Jets and the Panthers lose or tie to the Falcons, Arizona gets in. The Cardinals can also get in if the 49ers lose to the Bengals, the Saints lose or tie to the Jets and the Falcons and Panthers' game ends in a tie.

Tampa Bay can clinch the NFC South with a victory against Buffalo and a New Orleans loss or tie with New York, and a Carolina loss or tie with Atlanta.

Green Bay has two scenarios in which it can clinch the NFC North. One scenario includes the Packers winning against the Bears and the Vikings losing or tying with the Steelers. The Packers can also win their division if they tie against the Bears and the Vikings lose to the Steelers.

