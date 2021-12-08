Giants running back Saquon Barkley was once again added to the team's injury report on Wednesday. This time, it was with another ankle injury. The 24-year-old was limited during the team's walkthrough.

Quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Sterling Shepard were also limited with neck and quad injuries, respectively.

Injuries continue to plague Barkley in his young career as he's already missed four games this season because of an ankle injury he suffered in Week 5. He was carted off the field against the Cowboys but returned to the starting lineup in Week 11 against the Buccaneers.

Since his return, Barkley has only carried the ball 30 times in three games. Still, New York is in desperate need of any type of offensive spark. The team has scored just 32 points combined in the last three games as they continue to struggle to find the end zone.

In his limited time on the field, Barkley has tallied 315 yards on the ground this season and has scored two touchdowns. He also has 193 receiving yards and has caught one pass for a score. It remains to be seen if he'll suit up on Sunday when the Giants (4–8) face the Chargers (7–5) at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.

