October 10, 2021
Saquon Barkley Injures Ankle vs. Cowboys, Carted to Locker Room

Author:

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was carted to the locker room on Sunday after suffering an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter. 

Barkley hurt his ankle as he landed on the foot of Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis. He stood up and limped to the sideline, but did not return to the game after being evaluated by team trainers. The FOX broadcast showed Barkley's ankle severely swollen before he was taken to the locker room via cart. 

The Giants ruled Barkley out for the game shortly after he entered the locker room. 

Barkley missed 14 games in 2021 after tearing his ACL in September. He tallied 126 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a Week 4 win over the Saints last week. 

