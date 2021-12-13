Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Publish date:

Packers' Aaron Rodgers on His Lingering Toe Injury: 'It Feels Worse'

Author:

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he believes he might suffered a setback to his toe injury during Green Bay's 45–30 win over Chicago. 

"It feels worse," Rodgers said. “I don’t know what kind of setback that I had tonight but we’ll look at it tomorrow. But definitely took a step back tonight."

On Sunday, ESPN reported that Rodgers's toe injury was expected to linger throughout the remainder of the season. Rodgers has said he fractured the toe during his COVID-19 quarantine in November.

In late November, during the team's bye week, Rodgers gathered information regarding a possible surgery on the toe, but, in the end, chose not to get it.

Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show that if he did have surgery, it would be to immobilize the toe to avoid any future displacement, but it would also cause his toe to remain immobile for the rest of the season.

Without surgery, he said he was hoping the toe would heal and ultimately return to its normal mobility.

On Sunday night, he said that surgery would be a "last resort” option.

Rodgers completed 29 of his 37 pass attempts for 341 yards and four touchdowns against the Bears. 

With the win, the Packers moved to 10–3 on the season.

