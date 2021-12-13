Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Bills QB Josh Allen Seen in Walking Boot After Loss to Bucs

Author:

The Bills are waiting to discover the extent of quarterback Josh Allen's injury after he was seen wearing a walking boot after Sunday's game.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Allen is believed to have suffered a mild case of turf toe in a 33-27 overtime loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, but Bills coach Sean McDermott said the team will evaluate Allen. 

“Our medical staff checked with him,” McDermott said after the game, per The Democrat and Chronicle. “I can tell you on the offensive line on the headset that there was talk about how he was, what could he do still, and so he’s a warrior and he played his butt off. 

"Look, I know we came up short, right? Incredible, incredible amount of heart and guts that they showed, Josh included, but all of them. They made one more play than we did, but I love how the team fought.”

When asked about the timeframe of the injury, McDermott responded, "I don’t know, really. I’ll give you guys one as soon as I get it, tomorrow [Monday] probably."

Allen, who finished the day with 308 passing yards and 109 rushing yards, appeared to sustain the injury during a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter of the Bills' comeback and was seen limping after the play. Buffalo originally trailed  24–3 at halftime before coming back to force overtime

"Finished the game on it, so I don't think it's going to be a big deal," Allen said after the game. 

At 7–6, the Bills currently sit in second in the AFC East, two games behind the Patriots.  

For more coverage of the Buffalo Bills, head to Bills Central.

