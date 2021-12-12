Report: Titans' Derrick Henry Preparing to Return By Playoffs

Titans running back Derrick Henry's rehab is putting him on track to return for the playoffs, if Tennessee qualifies, or potentially even Week 18, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

In early November, Henry underwent foot surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal bone. At the time, it was reported that the surgery could have been season-ending.

The injury occurred in the Titans' win over the Colts. In the victory, Henry rushed for 68 yards, his second-lowest total of the season, and his 2.43 yards-per-attempt average was his lowest of this year's campaign.

At the time of his injury, Henry led the league in carries (219), yards (937) and rushing touchdowns (10).

Per NFL Network, no firm timetable has been set with Henry and an upcoming medical appointment next week is expected to provide more clarity on his future playing status.

Since his injury, the Titans have relied upon running backs Jeremy McNichols, D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hillard. Veteran Adrian Peterson also was briefly a member of the team before he was waived after three games.

Tennessee (8–4) hosts the Jaguars (2–10) in Week 14. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

