Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Titans' Derrick Henry Preparing to Return By Playoffs

Author:

Titans running back Derrick Henry's rehab is putting him on track to return for the playoffs, if Tennessee qualifies, or potentially even Week 18, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

In early November, Henry underwent foot surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal bone. At the time, it was reported that the surgery could have been season-ending.

The injury occurred in the Titans' win over the Colts. In the victory, Henry rushed for 68 yards, his second-lowest total of the season, and his 2.43 yards-per-attempt average was his lowest of this year's campaign.

At the time of his injury, Henry led the league in carries (219), yards (937) and rushing touchdowns (10).

SI Recommends

Per NFL Network, no firm timetable has been set with Henry and an upcoming medical appointment next week is expected to provide more clarity on his future playing status.

Since his injury, the Titans have relied upon running backs Jeremy McNichols, D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hillard. Veteran Adrian Peterson also was briefly a member of the team before he was waived after three games.

Tennessee (8–4) hosts the Jaguars (2–10) in Week 14. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Tennessee Titans, visit All Titans

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert Austin Ekeler
Play
Fantasy

Week 14 Rankings: Running Backs

Austin Ekeler and the Chargers need to keep winning to stay well-positioned in the Wild Card conversation.

Davante Adams with the Packers.
Play
Fantasy

Week 14 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams and the Packers win the AFC North with a win vs. the Bears and a Vikings loss.

Mercedes's Toto Wolff and Red Bull's Christian Horner
Racing

Mercedes Wins Record Eighth Constructors' Championship

The team has lodged two protests with FIA over the controversial final lap and restart that impacted the World Championship.

hamilton-verstappen2
Racing

What Happened on the Last Lap of the Controversial F1 Finale?

The final lap of Sunday's F1 finale in Max Verstappen's win has been the subject of controversy.

rodgers
NFL

Report: Rodgers's Toe Injury Expected to Linger for Rest of Season

Entering Sunday, Rodgers has played in 11 games this season, throwing for 2,878 yards and 23 touchdowns. He has also tossed four interceptions.

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) salutes the crowd runs as he runs off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Regular-Season Finale Preparation

Max Verstappen, Abu Dhabi.
Racing

Max Verstappen Wins F1 World Title in Dramatic Finish at Abu Dhabi GP

The Red Bull driver overtook Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton on a controversial final lap at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Dec 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns cornerback Juston Burris (31) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 14 Gameday Injury Updates

Several top-tier running backs were ruled out ahead of Sunday’s games.