Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that quarterback Lamar Jackson has an ankle sprain and he plans to play him this Sunday. Jackson was carted off the field during the team's eventual 24–22 loss against the Browns this past weekend.

“It's not a high ankle sprain, which is good news,” he said. “We'll just have to see what it is from there and how he feels this week going forward and what it looks like.”

Although he said the plan is for Jackson to play this Sunday, Harbaugh was clear that it depends how the week goes for the quarterback. If Jackson can't suit up, Tyler Huntley will get the start.

“The plans are, right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there,” Harbaugh said on Sunday's matchup. “We'll see where it goes this week and if he can go he'll go, if not, Tyler will be the quarterback, so that's where we're at.”

Huntley filled in for Jackson when he went down against Cleveland and threw for 270 yards and one touchdown in the loss. He also picked up 45 yards on the ground.

Jackson suffered the injury in the first quarter against the Browns when linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went low for a tackle. Jackson left the game after he completed all four of his passes for just 17 yards.

The Ravens are scheduled to play the Packers this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.

