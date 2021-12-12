Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lamar Jackson Carted to Locker Room After Ankle Injury vs. Browns

Author:

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited Sunday's game against the Browns in the first quarter due to an ankle injury. 

Jackson was subsequently carted to the locker room and ruled questionable to return. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley entered the game in Jackson's absence.

Baltimore entered Sunday's AFC East battle looking to avoid its first losing streak of the season following a Week 13 loss to the Steelers. The Ravens are 3–3 since Oct. 24, scoring fewer than 20 points in each of the last four games.

SI Recommends

Jackson, 24, is in his fourth NFL season. He was named MVP in 2019, and he's tallied 84 passing touchdowns and 21 rushing touchdowns in 48 career starts. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Baltimore Ravens, head to Raven Country.

YOU MAY LIKE

cowboys-bench
Extra Mustard

Cowboys Shipped Benches to Washington, Deny WFT Use of Logo

Dallas has made headlines on and off the field in Washington.

lions1
NFL

Report: Lions Facing Possible Roster Shortage Due to COVID-19, Flu Cases

The team has placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last week.

derrick-henry4
NFL

Report: Titans' Derrick Henry Preparing to Return By Playoffs

At the time of his injury, Henry led the league in carries (219), yards (937) and rushing touchdowns (10).

Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert Austin Ekeler
Play
Fantasy

Week 14 Rankings: Running Backs

Austin Ekeler and the Chargers need to keep winning to stay well-positioned in the Wild Card conversation.

Davante Adams with the Packers.
Play
Fantasy

Week 14 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams and the Packers win the AFC North with a win vs. the Bears and a Vikings loss.

Mercedes's Toto Wolff and Red Bull's Christian Horner
Racing

Mercedes Wins Record Eighth Constructors' Championship

The team has lodged two protests with FIA over the controversial final lap and restart that impacted the World Championship.

hamilton-verstappen2
Racing

What Happened on the Last Lap of the Controversial F1 Finale?

The final lap of Sunday's F1 finale in Max Verstappen's win has been the subject of controversy.

rodgers
NFL

Report: Rodgers's Toe Injury Expected to Linger for Rest of Season

Entering Sunday, Rodgers has played in 11 games this season, throwing for 2,878 yards and 23 touchdowns. He has also tossed four interceptions.