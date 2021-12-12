Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited Sunday's game against the Browns in the first quarter due to an ankle injury.

Jackson was subsequently carted to the locker room and ruled questionable to return. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley entered the game in Jackson's absence.

Baltimore entered Sunday's AFC East battle looking to avoid its first losing streak of the season following a Week 13 loss to the Steelers. The Ravens are 3–3 since Oct. 24, scoring fewer than 20 points in each of the last four games.

Jackson, 24, is in his fourth NFL season. He was named MVP in 2019, and he's tallied 84 passing touchdowns and 21 rushing touchdowns in 48 career starts.

