Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has quickly established himself not only as one of the NFL's best rookie defensive players but one of the league's best defensive players, more broadly.

On Sunday, in Dallas' 27–20 win over Washington, he added two more sacks—his sixth consecutive game with a sack—and a forced fumble.

Parsons told The MMQB's Albert Breer afterward that his transition to the professional ranks hasn't been overly difficult for him.

“I don’t really think the NFL is hard,” Parsons said. “I think they got some really great players around here. But I just think it’s a bunch of players that work really hard, and I think it rubs off whenever you play guys like La’el [Collins in practice]. When I’m going against La’el and I’m challenging him every down, saying, What could I do there? How can I make this better? Or I’m going against Zack [Martin], and I’m just getting those opportunities, it really just makes those guys [on other teams] not look as good.”

His current sack streak the second-longest ever by a rookie and his current sack total (12) is just 2.5 short of the rookie record set by Jevon Kearse, in 1999.

On the season, Parsons has logged 75 tackles and 17 tackles for loss. He also has 27 quarterback hits, while playing a variety of positions in Dallas' defense.

“I view myself as one of the most versatile players in the NFL,” he told The MMQB. “I mean, I’m a guy that can do it all, but I want to do it all. I just want every opportunity I can get. I always say you gotta take advantage of the opportunities, and I just feel like any chance I can get to be on the field is just a great opportunity for me to display my talents. I don’t really believe in wasting opportunities, so I’m a guy that just wants to be out there.

“And everyone takes it too serious, but I used to play football for free so I’m just having fun within the game.”

The Cowboys moved to 9–4 on the season after Sunday's win. They are set to play the Giants next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage on the Cowboys, head over to Cowboy Maven.