Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons: 'I Don’t Really Think the NFL is Hard'

Author:

Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has quickly established himself not only as one of the NFL's best rookie defensive players but one of the league's best defensive players, more broadly.

On Sunday, in Dallas' 27–20 win over Washington, he added two more sacks—his sixth consecutive game with a sack—and a forced fumble. 

Parsons told The MMQB's Albert Breer afterward that his transition to the professional ranks hasn't been overly difficult for him. 

“I don’t really think the NFL is hard,” Parsons said. “I think they got some really great players around here. But I just think it’s a bunch of players that work really hard, and I think it rubs off whenever you play guys like La’el [Collins in practice]. When I’m going against La’el and I’m challenging him every down, saying, What could I do there? How can I make this better? Or I’m going against Zack [Martin], and I’m just getting those opportunities, it really just makes those guys [on other teams] not look as good.”

His current sack streak the second-longest ever by a rookie and his current sack total (12) is just 2.5 short of the rookie record set by Jevon Kearse, in 1999.

SI Recommends

On the season, Parsons has logged 75 tackles and 17 tackles for loss. He also has 27 quarterback hits, while playing a variety of positions in Dallas' defense.

“I view myself as one of the most versatile players in the NFL,” he told The MMQB. “I mean, I’m a guy that can do it all, but I want to do it all. I just want every opportunity I can get. I always say you gotta take advantage of the opportunities, and I just feel like any chance I can get to be on the field is just a great opportunity for me to display my talents. I don’t really believe in wasting opportunities, so I’m a guy that just wants to be out there.

“And everyone takes it too serious, but I used to play football for free so I’m just having fun within the game.”

The Cowboys moved to 9–4 on the season after Sunday's win. They are set to play the Giants next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage on the Cowboys, head over to Cowboy Maven

YOU MAY LIKE

Jonathan Gresham celebrates after winning Ring of Honor championship
Wrestling

ROH’s Precarious Future Begins With Jonathan Gresham As Champion

Finally capturing the world title at ‘Final Battle’ was a full circle moment for the diminutive technical wrestling expert.

buccaneers-tom-brady-touchdown
Play
Betting

Betting Favorites Dominate in Week 14

The favorites rewarded their bettors with a 11-1 Straight-Up and 10-2 Against The Spread record on Sunday.

Shad Khan and Urban Meyer sit and watch during a Jaguars presentation to the city of Jacksonville
NFL

Urban Meyer Met With Jags Owner After Sunday's Loss

The situation in Jacksonville is trending in the wrong direction.

SI99 CENTERS
Play
College Basketball

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Centers

Duke signee Dereck Lively checks in at No. 1 overall in the SI99 for 2022.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: How High Can Kevin Durant Carry Nets?

The superstar has kept Brooklyn stable with Kyrie Irving out and James Harden not playing like himself.

Baylor's Flo Thamba celebrates
Play
College Basketball

No. 1 Changes Again as Baylor Moves Atop Men's AP Poll

The Bears are the fourth different program to lead the poll in 2021–22.

josh-allen
NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen Seen in Walking Boot After Loss to Bucs

Allen sustained the injury on a fourth-quarter rush in the Bills' overtime loss Sunday.

cris-collinsworth
Play
Extra Mustard

Cris Collinsworth: ‘Have You Seen a Guy Be More Honest Than Aaron Rodgers?’

Fans roast NBC's Cris Collinsworth for bizarre take on Aaron Rodgers