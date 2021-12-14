Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Carolina announced on Nov. 29 that McCaffrey would miss the remainder of the '21 season due to an ankle injury. He was placed on the team's injured reserve list.

McCaffrey suffered the ankle injury during the first half of the Panthers' 33–10 loss to the Dolphins. He played one snap in the second half of that game.

The 25-year-old played in Carolina's first three games of the season before missing five games due to a hamstring injury. McCaffrey returned in Week 9 of the season. He recorded 421 total yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 68 touches through Weeks 9-12.

McCaffrey rushed for 442 yards and one rushing touchdown while hauling in 47 receptions for 343 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season. He has played in only 10 games over the past two seasons due to multiple injuries.

The Panthers enter Week 15 at 5–8 on the season. They play at Buffalo on Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

