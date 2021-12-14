Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Human Remains Found During Homicide Investigation of Former NFL Player's Girlfriend

Author:

Human remains have been discovered during the investigation into the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski, the missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement Friday. She was last seen on April 25 in Spring, Texas, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said

“Investigators, along with members of the Texas EqquSearch, searched & excavated a site in North Harris County,” Gonzalez said in the statement. “The location was identified during the ongoing investigation into Taylor Pomaski's disappearance. Investigators located possible remains, that were later determined, by the HC Institute of Forensic Sciences, to be human.”

Gonzalez went on to say that it's unclear on the identity of the remains yet but added investigators believe they are related to the Pomaski case. On May 19, the case was transferred to the department's homicide unit, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

“Investigators believe that Pomaski has disappeared under very suspicious circumstances and may be the victim of foul play,” the statement read. 

Ware was an NFL tight end for a total of 16 NFL games between the 2003 and '04 seasons for Washington and San Francisco, respectively. He has not been charged in the case. 

He was arrested on drugs and weapons charges on April 19 in Montgomery County and was released on bond in an unrelated case, according to NBC News. However, he was re-arrested on June 11 for failing to appear in court, according to KPRC-TV, a local television station. At the time of that arrest, he was in possession of a firearm, police said.

Montgomery County prosecutors wrote that Ware was a suspect in a murder investigation related to Pomaski’s disappearance, but he was ultimately held without bail for violating conditions of a previous bond in cases that were not related to Pomaski's case. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has not named him as a suspect. 

