December 15, 2021
DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins to Get Second Opinion on Leg After Initial MRI

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is getting a second opinion on his leg after an MRI on Wednesday. Hopkins suffered the apparent leg injury in the 30–23 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

The newest development isn't ideal for Hopkins, who already missed several games this season with a hamstring injury. Now, he is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

In his limited time on the field, the 29-year-old has been a red zone nightmare for opposing defenses. He's tallied 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 appearances. He leads the team in receiving touchdowns and is tied for second in catches despite his injuries. 

It's unclear what his exact injury is or what the MRI showed, but Hopkins's status for this Sunday is up in the air. The Cardinals (10–3) are traveling to Ford Field to face the Lions (1–11–1) this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

For more Cardinals news, head over to All Cardinals.

