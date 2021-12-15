Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
NFL
Lamar Jackson Misses Practice With Ankle Injury, Ruled Day-to-Day

Author:

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with an ankle injury

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh described Jackson as "day-to-day" on Wednesday. Harbaugh noted Tuesday he plans for Jackson to play Sunday when the Ravens face the Packers. 

However, Tyler Huntley would start for the Ravens if Jackson is unable to play. Huntley tallied 270 passing yards and one touchdown in last week's loss to the Browns, all coming after Jackson exited the game in the second quarter. 

“The plans are, right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there,” Harbaugh said. “We'll see where it goes this week and if he can go he'll go, if not, Tyler will be the quarterback, so that's where we're at.” 

Baltimore enters Sunday leading the AFC North at 8–5. 

The Ravens have lost each of their last two games, and are just 3–4 since Oct. 24. 

To get more Ravens news, head over to Raven Country.

