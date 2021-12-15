Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appears to be nearing the end of his career with the team.

In early December, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he has been telling some former teammates and others within the Steelers organization that "he expects this to be his final season" with the franchise. It's unclear if he plans to retire, but one source told ESPN it was "highly unlikely" that he would play for another team.

With the Steelers in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC, Roethlisberger, 39, has remained open publicly about what his plans are.

"I'm living right here, right now," Roethlisberger said Wednesday when asked if he thinks about how his career will conclude. "We've got to make a run. We've got to play good football. We've got to play great football. That starts right here with me. I can't get caught looking at the end because I need to focus on right here, this week."

His comments Wednesday rang similar to his remarks in early December, when he was asked after a win over the Ravens about the report regarding his possible retirement.

"Well, I haven't told everybody that," Roethlisberger said. “You know, honestly, we just got done with this game. I’m exhausted, and we play in a couple of hours it feels like. So that’s my focus."

The Steelers enter Week 15 6–6–1 on the season, and in fourth-place in the AFC North. However, as they prepare for the Titans this Sunday, they remain fully within striking distance of the division-leading Ravens (8–5) and other AFC wild-card teams.

After struggling to open the season, the six-time Pro Bowler has played better of late. Throwing 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions since the start of November.

After Sunday's game against Tennessee are contests with Kansas City, Cleveland and Baltimore.

The Steelers made the postseason last year, and have missed them only six times since Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004.

