Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ben Roethlisberger on the Possible Conclusion of His Career: ‘I Can’t Get Caught Looking at the End’

Author:

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appears to be nearing the end of his career with the team.

In early December, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he has been telling some former teammates and others within the Steelers organization that "he expects this to be his final season" with the franchise. It's unclear if he plans to retire, but one source told ESPN it was "highly unlikely" that he would play for another team.

With the Steelers in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC, Roethlisberger, 39, has remained open publicly about what his plans are. 

"I'm living right here, right now," Roethlisberger said Wednesday when asked if he thinks about how his career will conclude. "We've got to make a run. We've got to play good football. We've got to play great football. That starts right here with me. I can't get caught looking at the end because I need to focus on right here, this week."

His comments Wednesday rang similar to his remarks in early December, when he was asked after a win over the Ravens about the report regarding his possible retirement. 

"Well, I haven't told everybody that," Roethlisberger said. “You know, honestly, we just got done with this game. I’m exhausted, and we play in a couple of hours it feels like. So that’s my focus."

SI Recommends

The Steelers enter Week 15 6–6–1 on the season, and in fourth-place in the AFC North. However, as they prepare for the Titans this Sunday, they remain fully within striking distance of the division-leading Ravens (8–5) and other AFC wild-card teams. 

After struggling to open the season, the six-time Pro Bowler has played better of late. Throwing 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions since the start of November. 

After Sunday's game against Tennessee are contests with Kansas City, Cleveland and Baltimore. 

The Steelers made the postseason last year, and have missed them only six times since Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004.

More NFL Coverage:

The NFL May Incentivize Booster Shots
Urban Meyer Is Bringing Nothing to the Jaguars
Jimmy Garoppolo Has Given 49ers All They Could’ve Hoped For
• All Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger Hints He Wouldn't Play for Another Team

For more news on the Steelers, head over to All Steelers.

YOU MAY LIKE

joao-henrique-lucas
More Sports

The Long Ride: Bull Riding Goes Back To Its Roots

Erick W. Rasco got behind-the-scenes access for Pro Bull Riding’s Elite series.

Member Exclusive
Walter Nolen
Play
College Football

Top Defensive Recruit Walter Nolen Sticks with Texas A&M on Signing Day

Aggies hold off late push from in-state Tennessee for nation's premiere defensive recruit

NFL logo
NFL

Sources: NFL, Union Discussing Changes to COVID Protocols

The changes are regarding the quarantine timeframe for asymptomatic players.

Spartans Helmet
College Football

Antonio Gates Jr., Son of Former NFL TE, Commits to MSU

Gates Jr., who initially committed to the Spartans in July, is officially headed to East Lansing to play for Mel Tucker.

daryl-sutter-flames
NHL

Flames Add Coach Sutter, 16 Others to COVID-19 Protocol

Calgary coach Daryl Sutter is among the 17 members of the Flames to enter the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Watford and Burnley were supposed to play Wednesday
Soccer

Watford Virus Outbreak Causes Another EPL Postponement

It's the third Premier League postponement in four days following outbreaks at Tottenham and Manchester United.

Auston Matthews celebrates with Maple Leafs teammates.
NHL

Power Rankings: Which MCU Superhero Represents Each Team?

From Howard the Duck (Coyotes) to Captain Marvel (Panthers), ranking every NHL team and their Marvel superhero counterparts.

ryan-day
College Football

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Addresses Rumored NFL Interest

Day spoke bluntly about the report during Wednesday's signing day press conference.