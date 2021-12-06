Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ben Roethlisberger Joked About Report on Impending Retirement After Game

Author:

The Steelers outlasted the AFC North rival Ravens on Sunday, 20–19. Much of the talk around the win later focused on the future of veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

On Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Roethlisberger has been telling some former teammates and others within the Steelers organization that "he expects this to be his final season" with the team

The future Hall of Famer is in a contract year after a team-friendly offseason adjustment to his deal. It always seemed likely that this would be his swan song season in Pittsburgh. Schefter's report just ramps up that likelihood.

After the game, Roethlisberger was asked about the report. Rather than deny it or no comment, he joked that he hasn't told "everybody" about his plans.

"Well, I haven't told everybody that," Roethlisberger said with a laugh. “You know, honestly, we just got done with this game. I’m exhausted, and we play in a couple of hours it feels like. So that’s my focus."

SI Recommends

"My focus is on Minnesota and what we have to do to get ready.," he added. "I’ll address any of that stuff after the season. I’ve always been a one-game-at-a-time, one-season-at-a-time person, and I’m going to stay that way.”

Roethlisberger threw for 236 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win over Baltimore, one of his best performances of the season. 

On the year, he has 2,758 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, and is completing a shade under 65% of his throws.

As he alluded to in the press conference, Pittsburgh has a quick turnaround, heading to Minnesota for a game this Thursday night.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Pittsburgh Steelers, head over to All Steelers.

YOU MAY LIKE

taylor-rooks-100-influential
Media

One of the Best in the Business, Taylor Rooks Is Just Getting Started

The Emmy-nominated broadcaster has a knack for revelatory interviews with athletes. And at just 29 years old, there’s no predicting how far she can go.

manny-diaz
College Football

Miami Announces Official Decision on Head Coach Manny Diaz

Diaz was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach after the 2018 season.

Damian Lillard shoots over Ben Simmons
NBA

Report: Damian Lillard Would Like to Play Alongside Ben Simmons

The Trail Blazers' All-Star guard would reportedly like to play alongside the 76ers' All-Star guard.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Play
Fantasy

Bye Week Blues: Week 14 Options

Good news: It's the last bye week of the season. Bad news: No Jonathan Taylor or Jalen Hurts in Week 14.

Kenyan Drake is tackled and screams in pain
Extra Mustard

Kenyan Drake Calls for NFL Rule Change After Nasty Injury

He wants tackles like the one that ended his season out of the game.

Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr., coach Brent Venables, and AD Joe Castiglione celebrate Venables's arrival in Norman.
College Football

Oklahoma AD Sends One-Emoji Reaction to Venables Hire

The Sooners landed their coach over the weekend.

Chris Armas is joining Ralf Rangnick's Man United staff
Soccer

Report: U.S.'s Armas to Join Rangnick's Man United Staff

Chris Armas was fired as Toronto FC coach after just 11 games, but he is headed to Manchester United to serve as an assistant.

dCOVmichiganqb_H
Play
College Football

Cade McNamara, World-Beater? The Michigan QB Thinks So. What Else Matters?

He exudes confidence and big-game poise—just like another Wolverines passer you might remember.