The Steelers outlasted the AFC North rival Ravens on Sunday, 20–19. Much of the talk around the win later focused on the future of veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

On Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Roethlisberger has been telling some former teammates and others within the Steelers organization that "he expects this to be his final season" with the team.

The future Hall of Famer is in a contract year after a team-friendly offseason adjustment to his deal. It always seemed likely that this would be his swan song season in Pittsburgh. Schefter's report just ramps up that likelihood.

After the game, Roethlisberger was asked about the report. Rather than deny it or no comment, he joked that he hasn't told "everybody" about his plans.

"Well, I haven't told everybody that," Roethlisberger said with a laugh. “You know, honestly, we just got done with this game. I’m exhausted, and we play in a couple of hours it feels like. So that’s my focus."

"My focus is on Minnesota and what we have to do to get ready.," he added. "I’ll address any of that stuff after the season. I’ve always been a one-game-at-a-time, one-season-at-a-time person, and I’m going to stay that way.”

Roethlisberger threw for 236 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win over Baltimore, one of his best performances of the season.

On the year, he has 2,758 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, and is completing a shade under 65% of his throws.

As he alluded to in the press conference, Pittsburgh has a quick turnaround, heading to Minnesota for a game this Thursday night.

