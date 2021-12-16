Tom Brady Announces NIL Deal With 10 College Athletes

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced Thursday he's partnered with 10 college athletes for his new apparel brand, Brady.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders are among the athletes to sign NIL deal's with Brady's brand. Athletes from six sports are represented in the brand's inaugural class, including Pirates catcher Henry Davis and Maryland forward Julian Reese.

“Having these ten athletes represent our first BRADY campaign is really special,” Brady said in a statement. “They are hardworking and driven players in the early stages of their careers and each one of them embodies the spirit and ethos in which our brand was founded.”

The new Brady apparel line will be launched in January 2022, per ESPN.

More NFL Coverage:

• Why the NFL Should Postpone Browns-Raiders

• The NFL May Incentivize Booster Shots

• Jimmy Garoppolo Has Given 49ers All They Could’ve Hoped For