Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

McDermott: Josh Allen Will Play Sunday Despite Sprained Foot

Author:

Josh Allen has played in every game for the Bills dating back to the start of the 2019 season, his second in the NFL. That won't change this weekend, even with the foot injury he sustained last Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Allen is dealing with a sprained foot, that has limited him in practice this week. He was out there on Thursday, though, and coach Sean McDermott says he will play Sunday against the Panthers.

McDermott said Allen will be a “full participant” during Friday's practice.

Allen had an up-and-down performance against the defending Super Bowl champions. He went 36 for 54 for 308 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and diced up Tampa Bay on the ground for 109 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He set season highs in all rushing categories in the game.

SI Recommends

He was ultimately outdueled by Tom Brady (363 passing yards, three total touchdowns), and the Buccaneers had the benefit of a more balanced attack with 113 yards and a touchdown on the ground from Leonard Fournette. The Bills have still struggled to find a consistent rushing identity. Devin Singletary and Matt Breida ran for 64 yards but touched the ball just seven combined times, as the Bucs jumped out to a big lead.

Buffalo (7–6) has a much more manageable game on Sunday, against a free-falling Carolina squad, that has fallen to 5–8 after a 3–0 start to the season. 

Sunday's game in Buffalo kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Buffalo Bills, head over to Bills Central

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Chargers' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
NFL

NBC Medicine Analyst Explains Donald Parham Response

Sunday Night Football's sports medicine analyst explains what happened after the scary injury to the Chargers tight end.

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Chargers' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
NFL

Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. Leaves Field on Stretcher

The tight end appeared to hit his head on the ground on a first-quarter play.

SI99 POINT GUARDS
Play
College Basketball

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Point Guards

Kentucky signee Cason Wallace leads a talented group of floor generals ranked in the SI99 basketball rankings.

Michele Tafoya
Play
Extra Mustard

Michele Tafoya’s Silence Over Recent Controversy Is Awfully Curious

She was not suspended by NBC over 'View' appearance.

Baseballs
MLB

What MLB Rules Must Be Changed in the Next CBA?

Should baseball implement a pitch clock, set roster limits and/or revise replay review?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver during the second quarter between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at Chase.
Podcasts

The Crossover: NBA Vs. COVID-19 With Dr. Robby Sikka

The founder of the COVID Sports and Society Workgroup discusses the new wave of COVID-19 cases and what it means for the league.

wr_startsit_121521
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Wide Receivers

Look for Brandon Aiyuk to overrun the Falcons defense in a juicy Week 15 contest.

kyler-murray-arizona-cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray will look to hang big points vs. the inconsistent Lions defense.