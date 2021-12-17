Josh Allen has played in every game for the Bills dating back to the start of the 2019 season, his second in the NFL. That won't change this weekend, even with the foot injury he sustained last Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Allen is dealing with a sprained foot, that has limited him in practice this week. He was out there on Thursday, though, and coach Sean McDermott says he will play Sunday against the Panthers.

McDermott said Allen will be a “full participant” during Friday's practice.

Allen had an up-and-down performance against the defending Super Bowl champions. He went 36 for 54 for 308 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and diced up Tampa Bay on the ground for 109 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He set season highs in all rushing categories in the game.

He was ultimately outdueled by Tom Brady (363 passing yards, three total touchdowns), and the Buccaneers had the benefit of a more balanced attack with 113 yards and a touchdown on the ground from Leonard Fournette. The Bills have still struggled to find a consistent rushing identity. Devin Singletary and Matt Breida ran for 64 yards but touched the ball just seven combined times, as the Bucs jumped out to a big lead.

Buffalo (7–6) has a much more manageable game on Sunday, against a free-falling Carolina squad, that has fallen to 5–8 after a 3–0 start to the season.

Sunday's game in Buffalo kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

