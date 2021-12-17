Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Publish date:

Saints Coach Sean Payton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cases Skyrocket Across League

Author:

The Saints announced Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 but is fully vaccinated.

He is now isolated, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume head coaching responsibilities against the Buccaneers on Sunday. New Orleans added that Payton will return to coach the Dec. 27 game against Miami. 

Per NFL protocols, Payton will be out for 10 days unless he meets the requirements for fully vaccinated individuals to return. 

This is the second time the coach has contracted COVID-19. The first was March of last year, being one of the first people in the league to test positive at the beginning of the pandemic. At that time, Payton said he had mild symptoms, per NOLA.com

He is the second head coach to test positive for COVID-19 this week, Browns’ Kevin Stefanski being the first. The Cleveland coach is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received his booster shot.

COVID-19 cases have continued to skyrocket across the league as the holidays approach. The Rams and Washington Football Team both have over 20 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday morning. 

