Saints Thursday Injury Report: Week 15

Thursday's injury report looks a bit better for the Saints, as they continue to make preparations for an important NFC South matchup on Sunday Night Football. The practice report has the same players from the first one, but some statuses did change with two players. Here's a look at how things are going into Friday.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Kaden Elliss (hamstring), Garrett Griffin (hamstring)

LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Pete Werner (elbow), Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring)

FULL: Taysom Hill (right finger), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (toe)

Sean Payton returned to practice, while Cam Jordan was spotted as well. Jordan was officially activated off the COVID-19 Reserve list, becoming the second Saints players to return from last week. Lil'Jordan Humphrey and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were both upgrades from Wednesday, while the concern going into the final report is the tackle availability with Ramczyk and Armstead.

We'll see how things look on Friday, as NFL Week 15 gets underway with the Chiefs and Chargers on Thursday Night Football. COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the league, and there are several teams being hit harder than others right now.

