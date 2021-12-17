Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

The NFL‘s New COVID-19 Protocols for Vaccinated Players Explained

Author:

The NFL released a memo on Thursday updating the regulations for vaccinated players returning from COVID-19 protocols.

The league‘s previous COVID-19 protocols were that vaccinated players and staff needed to produce two negative tests separated by 24 hours and be free of symptoms to return earlier than a 10-day quarantine period. 

On Thursday, the NFL announced that vaccinated players and staff who are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours can return as soon as the day after their initial positive test from one of the league‘s three options outlined in the memo. 

Players can receive two PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold values of 35 or greater. Secondly, a player or team staff member can receive one PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart.

Thirdly, a player of staff member can receive two negative Mesa test results that may be taken concurrently but must be two separate swabs. 

SI Recommends

With dozens of players currently on the league‘s COVID-19 list, the NFL put these protocols in action effective immediately.

Browns star quarterback Baker Mayfield did not like the league‘s stance on the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayfield, Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum along with several Cleveland players have recently tested positive for COVID-19, but The NFL has not discussed moving the Raiders-Browns to another day.

Mayfield thinks the league should consider it.

“Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this [COVID-19] continuing at the rate it is,” Mayfield said in a tweet. “But to say you won‘t test vaccinated players if they don‘t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me.”

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Running Backs

Despite a tough matchup, Jonathan Taylor is locked-in as a top option vs. the Patriots.

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) jogs towards the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams will face a tough Ravens' secondary, but that doesn't affect his weekly rankings much!

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field following an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 6
NFL

Baker Mayfield Blasts NFL About COVID-19 Protocols

Cleveland may only have one quarterback available against the Raiders as Case Keenum tested positive.

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, left, quarterback Bryce Young (9), linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31), and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) celebrate with the SEC championship trophy after their win against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

Bowl Games Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

The Composite is here to help you pick the winners of all the bowl games, including the College Football Playoff matchups.

Case Keenum
NFL

Case Keenum Tests Positive for COVID-19, Browns Down One QB

The Browns are down another quarterback due to COVID-19.

The Ohio State Buckeyes huddle prior to the NCAA men's basketball game against the Towson Tigers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. OSU hoops 1
College Basketball

Ohio State-Kentucky Men‘s Basketball Off Due to COVID-19

As COVID-19 issues within the Buckeyes program forces a cancelation, the Wildcats could reportedly face North Carolina on Saturday.

cooper-kupp
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp's incredible season continues, but can he deliver for his managers in the fantasy playoffs?

kyler-murray-arizona-cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray will look to hang big points vs. the inconsistent Lions defense.