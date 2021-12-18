Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
With College Football's Regular Season Over, There's One NFL Game Saturday Night

Author:

With the college football regular season in the rearview mirror, NFL is taking over the prime-time spot this Saturday evening. 

The Patriots and Colts will face off during the unusual time slot for a high-stakes AFC matchup, bringing back memories of the old rivalry for longtime fans. This year marks the first chapter of the series since 1997 that neither Tom Brady nor Peyton Manning will be featured. Instead, Mac Jones and Carson Wentz are in the drivers' seats for these offenses. 

New England (9–4) is on a seven-game winning streak, and Jones, 23, is the fourth rooking quarterback during the Super Bowl era to walk away victorious in seven consecutive starts. 

Meanwhile, Indianapolis is 7–6 but just blanked the Texans, 31–0, on Dec. 5. The franchise leads the league in takeaways (29), turnover differential (plus-13) and yards per rush (5.1 avg.), and Wentz has thrown just five interceptions.

Although the Patriots lead the AFC East, the Colts are favored in the 8:15 p.m. ET game and have home-field advantage. 

