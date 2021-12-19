Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dolphins Defensive End Christian Wilkins Breaks Out the Worm After Catching TD

Author:

Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins broke out one of the best touchdown celebrations of the NFL season on Sunday vs. the Jets.

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter the 6'4'', 310-pound defensive end hauled in a one-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for a touchdown, giving Miami a 24–17 lead.

And when he found the end zone, he knew how he was going to celebrate, breaking out the worm, among other gestures. 

SI Recommends

Wilkins's catch happened to be the second of his career as he also hauled in a touchdown in 2019. And it was clear he had planned for Sunday's moment and made sure to make the best of it.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

jake-paul-boxing
Boxing

Le'Veon Bell Challenges Jake Paul to Boxing Match

Le'Veon Bell wasn't impressed with Jake Paul's win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.

Elijah Riley is carted off the field.
NFL

Jets Safety Elijah Riley Carted Off After Sustaining a Neck Injury

He gave a thumbs up as he headed up a stadium tunnel.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Betting

Monday Night Football Betting Preview and Best Bet: Vikings at Bears

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between the Vikings and Bears.

evan-mobley-ricky-rubio
NBA

Three NBA Games Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreaks

There have now been five postponements in 2021-22 due to COVID-19.

trae-young3
NBA

Trae Young, Lakers Coach Frank Vogel in Protocols As Numbers Rise

Three NBA games have already been postponed Sunday due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

louisiana-ejection-new-orleans-bowl
College Football

Louisiana Player Ejected for Hit to Head on Fair Catch

Louisiana cornerback Jayrin Wilson was ejected in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans bowl on Saturday.

PJ Walker throws a pass.
NFL

Panthers QB Among Players to Try Kicking During Warmups

A pregame injury to Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez led to some different players trying kicks in warmups.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL

Report: Lamar Jackson Out vs. Packers Due to Ankle Injury

Tyler Huntley will start for Baltimore on Sunday.