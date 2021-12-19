Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins broke out one of the best touchdown celebrations of the NFL season on Sunday vs. the Jets.

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter the 6'4'', 310-pound defensive end hauled in a one-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for a touchdown, giving Miami a 24–17 lead.

And when he found the end zone, he knew how he was going to celebrate, breaking out the worm, among other gestures.

Wilkins's catch happened to be the second of his career as he also hauled in a touchdown in 2019. And it was clear he had planned for Sunday's moment and made sure to make the best of it.

