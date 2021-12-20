Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Bill Belichick Apologizes to Media for Saturday's Terse Press Conference

Author:

The Patriots have had a phenomenal first season with Mac Jones at quarterback, but Saturday's 27–17 loss deflated that momentum a bit.

Indianapolis' win snapped a seven-game winning streak for New England, without much production from Carson Wentz. He threw for just 57 yards on 5 of 12 passing with a touchdown and interception, while Jonathan Taylor gashed Bill Belichick's defense for 170 yards and a score. 

Belichick didn't get into specifics and grew tired of repeating himself during a postgame press conference, per CBS Boston.

“I’ve said it like five times, I could just say it another five times,” Belichick said. “We didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight, including giving up 225 yards rushing.”

On Monday, Belichick apologized to the media for how he handled things after Saturday's game and went on to answer questions for a longer period of time.

“I'll just start off here; look, fellas, I apologize if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game. Obviously a frustrating game. Down 20-0. Didn't do anything well enough. mean, there isn't really much to say at that point without watching the film,” he said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss

“Clearly we had problems in every area. So there's no simple answer. Every play could have been better. Every area of coaching could have been better. Every area of playing could have been better. Any of that would have helped. Not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn't too much to say. I don't know that there's a whole lot more to say now. But it's not your fault. It was a frustrating game.”

New England went into the fourth quarter down 20–0 before staging a bit of a comeback, with a pair of Mac Jones to Hunter Henry touchdown passes and a field goal, but it was too little too late. 

With the loss, the Patriots are 9–5 on the season, a game up on the Bills in the AFC East. Those two teams place on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. 

