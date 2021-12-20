Saints Defense Stymies Bucs, Tom Brady in Historic Shutout

A chaotic Sunday slate of Week 15 games concluded in the most fitting way possible, with the high-flying Buccaneers offense completely grounded at home against the Saints.

New Orleans bullied Tampa Bay in a rock fight of a game, pulling out a 9-0 win to remain in possession of the final playoff spot in the NFC. The victory was historic in how thoroughly flummoxed Tom Brady and the Bucs' offense was, with Brady being held scoreless for the first time in 255 starts (including the postseason).

Unsurprisingly, the miserable night for the Tampa Bay offense left Brady plenty frustrated.

Coming into the game, the Bucs had won four straight, averaging 32.8 points per game during that stretch. Since joining Tampa Bay, Brady is now 0–4 in the regular season against New Orleans, with the Bucs being outscored by 64 points.

The last time Brady was shut out during a start was in Week 15 of the 2006 season, when he was 29 years old. That was Drew Brees's first season in New Orleans, while no currently active defensive player had yet entered the league.

The New Orleans pass rush hounded Brady all night, with the Bucs giving up a season-high four sacks. Brady went 26-for-48, with a season-worst 54.2% completion rate and 4.5 yards per pass attempt. He also threw an interception and had a lost fumble.

The Bucs will look to get back on path to victory in Week 16 with a road trip to Carolina, while the Saints will take on the Dolphins at home on Monday Night Football.

