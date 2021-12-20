Seven Washington Football Team coaches will miss Tuesday's game against the Eagles after being placed in COVID-19 protocols, the team announced.

Defensive line coach Sam Mills is out and will be replaced by assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina. Wide receivers coach Drew Terrell will be replaced by senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler. Running backs coach Randy Jordan will be out while assistant running backs coach Jennifer King fills in as well. King joined the team in 2020 as an intern and when she was promoted she became the first Black woman to be a full-time coach in NFL history.

Defensive backs coach Chris Harris is also in protocols and will be replaced by assistant defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers. Finally, defensive backs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeyer will miss Tuesday's game while in protocols.

Washington's short-handed staff will travel to Philadelphia for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on Tuesday.

