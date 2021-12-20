Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Source: Cracks Between Meyer and Staff Showed After Jags’ First Preseason Game

Author:

Urban Meyer's tenure in Jacksonville appeared to be marred by constant tension and conflict.

He went just 2–11 as the Jaguars' coach and made numerous headlines for his conduct both on and off the field.

On Monday, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported a new incident that occurred after Meyer's first preseason game, further appearing to show tension within the organization.

As Breer reports:

“The first big sign of trouble internally came after the Jags’ first preseason game, which they lost 23–13 to the Browns. They trailed 13–0 at the half, and 16–0 after three quarters, before backups made the score closer in the final frame. Meyer reacted by tearing into people—‘It was really over the top, and you could tell all this was new to him,’ said one staffer—in a way that NFL coaches don’t after preseason losses. It was then that it became clear to others that he’d identified weak links among the coaches, and that they were mostly on offense. (Meyer largely left Joe Cullen and the defensive staff alone.) And Meyer made it uncomfortable on those guys, which only worked to fracture a building that hadn’t yet melded around its head coach.”

SI Recommends

The reporting Monday is the latest in an unflattering picture of how Meyer interacted with his coaching staff. Just days before he was dismissed, NFL Network reported that Meyer had belittled his assistant coaches in a recent staff meeting, calling them losers and making them defend their résumés.

Meyer later called the report “inaccurate” and “nonsense,” while acknowledging that he is “very demanding” of his assistants.

The Jaguars dropped Sunday's contest to the Texans, 30–16, in what was their first game lead by interim coach Darrell Bevell.

“Obviously it's different,” Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after the game. “Coach Bev and Coach Meyer are different personalities. It's very different. I thought the guys handled it well, were excited, ready to play, had a lot of energy. Obviously didn't turn out the way we wanted it to, but we had our chance to win the game. It was a one-possession game and we didn't finish.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Jaguars, visit Jaguar Report.

YOU MAY LIKE

Tottenham is out of the Europa Conference League
Soccer

Tottenham Out of Conference League Following Forfeit Ruling

Tottenham's match vs. Rennes will not be made up, and the automatic 3–0 defeat leaves Spurs out of the competition's knockout stage.

Antonio Brown smiles during a game.
NFL

Bruce Arians Explains Why He Made His Decision on Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown will be back with the Buccaneers next week.

Sep 5, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Peng Shuai (CHN) returns a shot to Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) on day twelve of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

Peng Shuai Tells Newspaper She Never Said She Was Sexually Assaulted

A November social media post, posted on the tennis player's verified account, accused a former top Communist Party official of forcing her into sex.

Rafael Nadal serves a ball.
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Tests Positive for COVID-19, Isolating at Home

The 20-time Grand Slam champion says he will have to be flexible with his playing schedule going forward.

mmqb-week-15-joe-burrow-joe-haden-tyler-huntley
NFL

MMQB: Wild AFC North Race Sums Up Season

The Bengals, Ravens and Steelers all played nail-biters, tightening the league's most up-for-grabs division. Plus, everything else from Week 15.

tom brady (1)
NFL

Saints Defense Stymies Bucs, Tom Brady in Historic Shutout

Tampa Bay's offense had been on a roll prior to its Week 15 matchup with the Saints, and cooled off in a huge way in a defensive showing for the ages.

aaron rodgers
NFL

NFL Playoff Picture: Packers Clinch Spot as Bucs, Cards Lose

Green Bay became the first team to clinch a playoff spot by locking up the NFC North, while Tampa Bay and Arizona faltered in the race for the top seed.

baltimore-ravens-tyler-huntley-credit
NFL

The Ravens Deserve Credit, Even in Losses

Baltimore has fallen out of playoff position after another loss that pivoted on a bold decision. But John Harbaugh always keeps things interesting, even with a depleted roster.