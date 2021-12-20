Skip to main content
Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Released From Hospital After Sustaining Head Injury

Author:

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been released from the hospital after sustaining a head injury on Sunday, the team announced.

In a 15-10 loss to the Bengals on Sunday, Bridgewater fell head-first into the turf after leaping for a first down midway through the third quarter. The former Louisville star was then carted off the field on a stretcher and was taken by an ambulance to the hospital, where he stayed overnight as a precaution. 

The Broncos also announced that Bridgewater will enter into the NFL's concussion protocol, but did not mention a timetable for his return. 

The quarterback already left Denver's Week 4 loss to the Ravens with a concussion but returned to start the team's next game the following week.

Bridgewater finished the game 98 yards on 12-for-22 passing. Drew Lock, who replaced Bridgewater finished with 88 yards and a touchdown in the loss. 

"When you see a guy like Teddy go down, that hurts, man,'' Broncos safety Justin Simmons told ESPN. "We know what Teddy puts into it, he's such a big voice in our locker room, it hurts, obviously, from a football standpoint, it hurts as a leader, but just as a friend, a guy that invests into you so much, it hurts to see.''

For more Broncos coverage, check out Mile High Huddle.

