Colts Center Ryan Kelly Announces Tragic Death of His Infant Daughter

In an emotional social media post, Colts center Ryan Kelly announced the tragic death of his infant daughter, Mary Kate, who suffered heart failure halfway through his wife's pregnancy.

Kelly missed his team's Week 15 game against the Colts, which was a day after his daughter's birth.

"Nothing made me happier than being your Dad," Kelly wrote. "You gave your Mom and I that gift. You were simply a miracle and always will be. I’m sorry you never got to open those sweet eyes and see us or take your first steps but you have angel wings now. You left this world too soon but we know God had a bigger purpose for you. Your mom and I find comfort knowing you’re being loved on by your great grandparents.

"Thank you for watching over us and your future siblings. I’ll forever wonder who you’d be today. Until we meet again my sweet girl, I love you."

In an Instagram post, Kelly's wife, Emma, wrote that they lost the baby 19 weeks into pregnancy, and she had to deliver her shortly thereafter.

"I was so angry at first that I had to deliver her, only for it to become the biggest blessing out of this nightmare," Emma wrote. "It gave Ryan and I the opportunity to hold our little Saint, Mary Kate, before officially saying goodbye to her. These 19 weeks with her opened our hearts & souls more than we ever imagined possible & I’m forever grateful we had some time, earth-side, with the little girl who made us mom and dad. She was tiny, perfect and incredibly loved from everyone who knew she existed."

The Colts beat the Patriots, 27–17, in Kelly's absence, with teammates offering their support for Kelly during his family's time of need.

“We can all just show him the love and care that he has for this game," Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II said, per Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. "We can show that same love and care for him off the field. ... It just shows that life hits everybody hard at some point along the road. We’re here thinking about Ryan and his family as they go through this tough time.”

More NFL Coverage: