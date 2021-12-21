Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Colts Center Ryan Kelly Announces Tragic Death of His Infant Daughter

Author:

In an emotional social media post, Colts center Ryan Kelly announced the tragic death of his infant daughter, Mary Kate, who suffered heart failure halfway through his wife's pregnancy.

Kelly missed his team's Week 15 game against the Colts, which was a day after his daughter's birth.

"Nothing made me happier than being your Dad," Kelly wrote. "You gave your Mom and I that gift. You were simply a miracle and always will be. I’m sorry you never got to open those sweet eyes and see us or take your first steps but you have angel wings now. You left this world too soon but we know God had a bigger purpose for you. Your mom and I find comfort knowing you’re being loved on by your great grandparents.

"Thank you for watching over us and your future siblings. I’ll forever wonder who you’d be today. Until we meet again my sweet girl, I love you."

In an Instagram post, Kelly's wife, Emma, wrote that they lost the baby 19 weeks into pregnancy, and she had to deliver her shortly thereafter.

SI Recommends

"I was so angry at first that I had to deliver her, only for it to become the biggest blessing out of this nightmare," Emma wrote. "It gave Ryan and I the opportunity to hold our little Saint, Mary Kate, before officially saying goodbye to her. These 19 weeks with her opened our hearts & souls more than we ever imagined possible & I’m forever grateful we had some time, earth-side, with the little girl who made us mom and dad. She was tiny, perfect and incredibly loved from everyone who knew she existed."

The Colts beat the Patriots, 27–17, in Kelly's absence, with teammates offering their support for Kelly during his family's time of need.

“We can all just show him the love and care that he has for this game," Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II said, per Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. "We can show that same love and care for him off the field. ... It just shows that life hits everybody hard at some point along the road. We’re here thinking about Ryan and his family as they go through this tough time.”

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

tyler-linderbaum-iowa
College Football

Iowa OL Linderbaum Donates $30,000 to Children's Hospital

Quite a gesture from the All-American.

eric-kendricks-justin-fields
NFL

Kendricks Ejected After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Fields

Kendricks was thrown out of Monday's contest as Minnesota held a 17–3 lead in the fourth quarter.

nhl-puck-logo
NHL

Report: NHL Pauses Schedule Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The NHL will briefly go on hiatus as the league deals with a wave of COVID-19 absences.

North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Mark Gottfried and assistant coach Orlando Early (right) in their game against the Duke Blue Devils.
College Basketball

NC State Case Shows Black Assistant Coaches Pay Heaviest Price

Significant penalties were assessed to former head coach Mark Gottfried and former assistant coach Orlando Early. The differences between their sanctions is stark.

jalen-hurts-eagles
NFL

Jalen Hurts Taken Off Injury Report, Will Play vs. WFT

Philadelphia's starting quarterback will return to the field on Tuesday night.

john calipari
College Basketball

Kentucky, WKU to Play Game for Tornado Relief Fund

The Wildcats' originally scheduled game for Wednesday against Louisville was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Cardinals.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) points to the crowd after making a three point shot in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during game two in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Podcasts

Open Floor: Kyrie's Near Comeback & The 2020s Almost Champions

On today's episode, we take stock of the league's ongoing COVID-19 crisis and Brooklyn's controversial decision to bring back an unvaccinated Kyrie Irving.

tom-brady-buccaneers
NFL

Brady Breaks Another Record With 15th Pro Bowl Selection

Tom Brady continues to break every record in sight.