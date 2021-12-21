Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Publish date:
Player(s)
Garrett Gilbert

Report: QB Garrett Gilbert Will Start for Washington Football Team Against Eagles

Author:

The Washington Football Team will be without quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen in Tuesday's game against the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.  

With Heinicke and Allen out after not clearing COVID-19 protocols, third-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert—who was signed off the Patriots' practice squad on Friday—will start for the WFT.

Gilbert, 30, will get his first start since Week 9 of the 2020 season when he started for the Cowboys. In seven game throughout his career, Gilbert has thrown for 283 yards, one touchdown, one interception while completing 52.3% of his passes. 

In addition to a different starting quarterback in Tuesday's game, the team delivered its own benches to the Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field, according to NBC Sports Washington's Mitchell Tischler. Washington plans to use its own benches for the rest of the season. 

Washington (6–7) enters Tuesday's game as winners of four of its last five games, including victories against the Buccaneers, Panthers, Seahawks and Raiders before losing to the Cowboys last week. 

The Eagles (6–7) are tied with Washington in the NFC East behind the Cowboys. Philadelphia has won three of its last five games, with victories against the Broncos, Saints and Jets. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. 

