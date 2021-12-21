Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Report: Washington Football Team Putting Their Own Benches on Eagles Sideline

The Washington Football Team delivered their own benches to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field for Tuesday night's game vs. the Eagles, according to NBC Sports Washington's Mitchell Tischler. 

The team is also planning to use their own benches for the rest of the season, for games in Dallas and in New York. 

The decision comes after the Cowboys shipped custom-made benches to Washington for their Dec. 12 contest. That action was taken after the Cowboys heard from the Seahawks that the heated benches at FedExField often went out during Seattle's game on Nov. 30, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

The move worked for the Cowboys in early December. So Washington is hoping to replicate that same level of success on Tuesday night in Philadelphia. 

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

For more coverage of the Washington Football Team, visit Washington Football

