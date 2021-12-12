Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Cowboys Shipped Custom-Made Benches to Washington, Reportedly Denied WFT Use of Logo

Author:

While pressure and high expectations seem to follow the Cowboys everywhere they go, the team brought its own hot seat to Washington D.C. on Sunday—literally.

The Cowboys had custom-built, heated benches with their logos on them sent to FedEx Field ahead of Sunday's game, which has gameday temperatures in the high-40s. 

It's all because the Cowboys heard from the Seahawks that the heated benches at FedEx Field often went out during Seattle's game on Nov. 30, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. That news prompted the Cowboys to reach out to a Cleveland-based company to have the benches made, since heated benches aren't necessary at AT&T Stadium.

The arrival of the benches comes after a spicy week in the headlines between the two teams. On Thursday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy guaranteed a Dallas victory during his press conference, saying "We're going to win this game." 

To make matters worse, the Cowboys reportedly denied Washington Football Team the permission to use their logo on matchup t-shirts that the team sells for every game, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips

Despite the cold shoulder, at least the Cowboys won't have to concern themselves with heated benches. However, a WFT win would give the visitors something to worry about, with the Cowboys coming into FedEx Field with a two-game lead over their division rivals. 

