December 22, 2021
NFL
'I'm Not Bellyaching About That Call': Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reacts to Controversial Late-Game Officiating

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll did not want to excuse Seattle's 20–10 loss to the Rams on Tuesday night to a number of controversial calls late in the game. 

With just over three minutes to play in the game and the Seahawks trailing by seven points, quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a fourth-down pass for running back DeeJay Dallas. 

Dallas appeared to be hit clearly before the ball arrived, yet no flag was thrown for pass interference. 

"I'm not bellyaching about that call," Carroll said afterward, per Seahawks.com. "We need to win the game in all the other ways we could win the game."

Dallas was actually assessed an after-the-play penalty for kicking the ball in frustration. 

And while Carroll did not attribute the call to Seattle's ninth loss, the no-call did spark an intense reaction online. 

Dallas finished the loss with 41 rushing yards and one touchdown. Wilson threw for just 156 yards and did not throw a touchdown in the defeat. 

He has now thrown for more than 250 yards just once since the start of October.

Seattle hosts the Bears in Week 16 and closes out their season vs. the Lions and at the Cardinals. 

