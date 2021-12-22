Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Johnathan Abram

Report: Raiders' Johnathan Abram Will Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Author:

Raiders safety Jonathan Abram will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, according to The Athletic.

Abram dislocated his shoulder in the Raiders' victory against the Browns on Monday. Before the 25-year-old suffered the injury, he played every snap of the season. Abram wanted to finish playing throughout the '21 season. 

However, per The Athletic, doctors advised him that he should not play any more games and begin the recovery process to be ready for the '22 season. In the Raiders' game against the Browns, Abram finished with nine tackles with six being solo. He has recorded 116 tackles and one interception this season, ranked third in the NFL.

SI Recommends

This is not the first time Abram has dealt with shoulder dislocations. During Week 6, he was dealing with a shoulder injury but still managed to play in the game against the Broncos. 

The Raiders (7-7) still remain in the AFC Playoff picture after defeating Cleveland. Currently, Las Vegas is competing for the seventh spot.

The Raiders remaining schedule include games against the Broncos on Sunday, a road matchup against the Colts and a regular-season finale against the Chargers on Jan. 9.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

lamar-jackson3
NFL

John Harbaugh Gives Latest Update on Lamar Jackson Return

The Ravens quarterback missed last week's loss to the Packers due to an ankle injury.

Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer (left) argues a call during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

We Let You Rewrite the Rules of Football! Maybe. | The MMQB Podcast

What rule changes should we bring to the NFL?

Illinois coach Bret Bielema during a game.
College Football

Bielema Shares Interest in Illinois Playing Gator Bowl

Texas A&M will not play against Wake Forest due to a widespread COVID-19 outbreak.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell
NHL

Power Rankings: The NHL’s Naughty and Nice Lists

Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell can expect to find a nicely wrapped gift under the tree, but Kings forward Brendan Lemieux should look for coal in his stocking.

JC Tretter sits on the bench.
NFL

NFLPA President Says NFL Nearly Canceled Three Games Prior to Rescheduling

It ended up rescheduling three games amid a surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs with the football during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.
Play
Betting

Week 16 Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: 49ers at Titans

The Titans host the 49ers on Thursday to kick off Week 16. Get the latest betting insight.

newport-surfing
More Sports

Surfing on New Year’s Eve—in Rhode Island

Photographing winter surfing in New England.

Member Exclusive
SoFi Stadium 2
Podcasts

Year in Review With Andrew Marchand and John Ourand | SI Media Podcast

The biggest sports stories of the year, plus Super Bowl betting odds with Sal Licata and so much more.