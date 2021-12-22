Raiders safety Jonathan Abram will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, according to The Athletic.

Abram dislocated his shoulder in the Raiders' victory against the Browns on Monday. Before the 25-year-old suffered the injury, he played every snap of the season. Abram wanted to finish playing throughout the '21 season.

However, per The Athletic, doctors advised him that he should not play any more games and begin the recovery process to be ready for the '22 season. In the Raiders' game against the Browns, Abram finished with nine tackles with six being solo. He has recorded 116 tackles and one interception this season, ranked third in the NFL.

This is not the first time Abram has dealt with shoulder dislocations. During Week 6, he was dealing with a shoulder injury but still managed to play in the game against the Broncos.

The Raiders (7-7) still remain in the AFC Playoff picture after defeating Cleveland. Currently, Las Vegas is competing for the seventh spot.

The Raiders remaining schedule include games against the Broncos on Sunday, a road matchup against the Colts and a regular-season finale against the Chargers on Jan. 9.

