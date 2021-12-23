Team-by-Team Rundown of Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the NFL's schedule and scores of players are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, teams are left scrambling to maintain a full roster.

On Monday, the Browns took the field against the Raiders without quarterback Baker Mayfield and a host of other key players, while Washington lost to the Eagles on Tuesday with Garrett Gilbert, signed off the Patriots' practice squad just four days before the game, under center.

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, here's a team-by-team rundown of who is currently on the COVID-19 list, and which players have recently been activated.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Assistant special teams coordinator Matt Daniels

DT Trysten Hill

New York Giants

DB Keion Crossen

DB Adoree' Jackson

DB J.R. Reed

CB Aaron Robinson

LB Oshane Ximines

LB Cam Brown

WR John Ross

WR Kadarius Toney

Philadelphia Eagles

OL Le’Raven Clark



OL Andre Dillard

OL Landon Dickerson

Head coach Nick Sirianni

Washington

LB Cole Holcomb

LB David Mayo

LB Khaleke Hudson

DB Kendall Fuller

DB Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

QB Taylor Heinicke

OL Brandon Scherff

DB Kamren Curl

C Tyler Larsen

LB Milo Eifler

NFC North

Chicago Bears

QB Andy Dalton

DL Bilal Nichols

TE Jesper Horste

DB Jaylon Johnson

DB Tashaun Gipson

TE Jesse James

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

RB Ryan Nall

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor

Detroit Lions

OL Matt Nelson

QB Jared Goff

WR Quintez Cephus

Green Bay Packers

DL Kenny Clark

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Minnesota Vikings

WR Dan Chisena

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

P Andy Lee

C Rodney Hudson

The Cardinals placed Hudson on the COVID-19 list on Dec. 16, while Lee joined him on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Rams

RB Javian Hawkins

WR Warren Jackson

S Jordan Fuller

TE Tyler Higbee

The Rams activated Terrell Burgess, Rob Havenstein, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Jamil Demby from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Seattle Seahawks

TE Will Dissly

WR Tyler Lockett

CB D.J. Reed

OT Brandon Shell

DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

DT Bryan Mone

RB Travis Horner

Seattle activated running back Alex Collins from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers do not have any players currently on the COVID-19 list.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Breshad Perriman

New Orleans Saints

TE Adam Trautman

TE Juwan Johnson

Two of New Orleans’ tight ends have found themselves on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Adam Trautman getting added on Wednesday. This leaves only one healthy tight end on the roster—Nick Vannett.

Atlanta Falcons

LB Emmanuel Ellerbee

The Falcons test on Mondays, but no players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday evening.

Carolina Panthers

S Sam Franklin Jr

DE Azur Kamara

DT Derrick Brown

QB Matt Barkley

Christian McCafferey was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he is still out for the season. Brown’s absence will be the most notable on Sunday, and the Charlotte Observer reported that it’s possible that defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Bravvion Roy will start in his place.

AFC South

Tennessee Titans

CB Elijah Molden

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

G Rodger Saffold

Indianapolis Colts

TE Farrod Green

DE Kemoko Turay

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Houston Texans

DB A.J. Moore

WR Brandin Cooks

LB Christian Kirksey

DE Derek Rivers

LB Eric Wilson

DE Jake Martin

DT Jaleel Johnson

C Justin McCray

DE Jonathan Greenard

K Ka'imi Fairbairn

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

G Lane Taylor

DT Maliek Collins

LB Tae Davis

S Terrence Brooks

CB Terrance Mitchell

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB Travis Etienne

AFC East

New England Patriots

LB Cameron McGrone

LB Harvey Langi

WR Kendrick Bourne

DL Ronnie Perkins

OL Yasir Durant

J.J. Taylor was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 on Wednesday. He had been on the list since Nov. 29, when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Miami Dolphins

DB Justin Coleman

WR Lynn Bowden

OL Robert Jones

Buffalo Bills

DL A.J. Epenesa

OL Bobby Hart

WR Cole Beasley

OL Dion Dawkins

OL Jon Feliciano

DL Mike Love

LB Tyrel Dodson

New York Jets

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

DB Ashtyn Davi

LB Blake Cashman

WR Elijah Moore

DL Foley Fatukasi

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

WR Jeff Smith

DL Jonathan Marshall

DL John Franklin-Meyers

WR Justin Hardee

TE Kenny Yeboah

DB Michael Carter II

Head coach Robert Saleh (head coach)

DB Sharrod Neasman

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs

WR Tyreek Hill

OT Mike Remmers

TE Travis Kelce

K Harrison Butker

CB Charvarius Ward

The Chiefs activated linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Josh Gordon. Butker will miss Kansas City’s Week 16 game against the Steelers because he is unvaccinated and must quarantine for 10 days. Elliott Fry is expected to handle kicking duties in his place.

Los Angeles Chargers

DE Joey Bosa

RB Austin Ekeler

C Corey Linsley

CB Tevaughn Campbell

WR Jalen Guyton

QB Chase Daniel

DL Joe Gaziano

DB Kemon Hall

KR Andre Roberts

DB Trey Marshall

LB Chris Rumph II

Las Vegas Raiders

CB Brandon Facyson

CB Nate Hobbs

Facyson was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, while Hobbs was put on the list on Tuesday.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos do not have any players currently on the COVID-19 list. The team activated outside linebacker Malik Reed from the list on Wednesday.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Baltimore Ravens

S Geno Stone

DT Justin Madubuike

LB Chris Board

LB Kristian Welch

WR Sammy Watkins

C Trystan Colon

OL Justin Houston

OL Pernell McPhee

CB Jimmy Smith

CB Chris Westry

S Chuck Clark

Four more active roster Ravens were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday as well as one practice squad member: safety Geno Stone , defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebacker Chris Board and linebacker Kristian Welch.

Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Devin Bush

OT Zach Banner

LB Marcus Allen

DT Montravius Adams

Three Pittsburgh players were added to the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, including starting linebacker Devin Bush.

Cleveland Browns

CB Greg Newsome II

QB Baker Mayfield

QB Case Keenum

LT Jedrick Wills

RT James Hudson III

WR Jarvis Landry

RB Kareem Hunt

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Malik McDowell

LB Mack Wilson

S John Johnson III

Ronnie Harrison

S Grant Delpit

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

LB Tony Fields

CB Troy Hill

CB A.J. Green

The Browns activated starting tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker Jacob Phillips. Head coach Kevin Stefanski, who missed the Monday night game after testing positive, cleared testing protocols on Wednesday. Although Mayfield is still on the list, it’s expected that he will be cleared in time for Saturday’s game against the Packers.

