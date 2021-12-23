Team-by-Team Rundown of Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the NFL's schedule and scores of players are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, teams are left scrambling to maintain a full roster.
On Monday, the Browns took the field against the Raiders without quarterback Baker Mayfield and a host of other key players, while Washington lost to the Eagles on Tuesday with Garrett Gilbert, signed off the Patriots' practice squad just four days before the game, under center.
With three weeks remaining in the regular season, here's a team-by-team rundown of who is currently on the COVID-19 list, and which players have recently been activated.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
- Assistant special teams coordinator Matt Daniels
- DT Trysten Hill
New York Giants
DB Keion Crossen
DB Adoree' Jackson
DB J.R. Reed
CB Aaron Robinson
LB Oshane Ximines
LB Cam Brown
WR John Ross
WR Kadarius Toney
Philadelphia Eagles
- OL Le’Raven Clark
- OL Andre Dillard
- OL Landon Dickerson
- Head coach Nick Sirianni
Washington
LB Cole Holcomb
LB David Mayo
LB Khaleke Hudson
DB Kendall Fuller
DB Darrick Forrest
QB Kyle Allen
QB Taylor Heinicke
OL Brandon Scherff
DB Kamren Curl
C Tyler Larsen
LB Milo Eifler
NFC North
Chicago Bears
- QB Andy Dalton
- DL Bilal Nichols
- TE Jesper Horste
- DB Jaylon Johnson
- DB Tashaun Gipson
- TE Jesse James
- LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
- RB Ryan Nall
- Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor
- Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor
Detroit Lions
- OL Matt Nelson
- QB Jared Goff
- WR Quintez Cephus
Green Bay Packers
- DL Kenny Clark
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Minnesota Vikings
- WR Dan Chisena
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
- P Andy Lee
- C Rodney Hudson
The Cardinals placed Hudson on the COVID-19 list on Dec. 16, while Lee joined him on Wednesday.
Los Angeles Rams
- RB Javian Hawkins
- WR Warren Jackson
- S Jordan Fuller
- TE Tyler Higbee
The Rams activated Terrell Burgess, Rob Havenstein, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Jamil Demby from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.
Seattle Seahawks
- TE Will Dissly
- WR Tyler Lockett
- CB D.J. Reed
- OT Brandon Shell
- DE Kerry Hyder Jr.
- DT Bryan Mone
- RB Travis Horner
Seattle activated running back Alex Collins from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers do not have any players currently on the COVID-19 list.
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- WR Breshad Perriman
New Orleans Saints
- TE Adam Trautman
- TE Juwan Johnson
Two of New Orleans’ tight ends have found themselves on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Adam Trautman getting added on Wednesday. This leaves only one healthy tight end on the roster—Nick Vannett.
Atlanta Falcons
- LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
The Falcons test on Mondays, but no players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday evening.
Carolina Panthers
- S Sam Franklin Jr
- DE Azur Kamara
- DT Derrick Brown
- QB Matt Barkley
Christian McCafferey was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he is still out for the season. Brown’s absence will be the most notable on Sunday, and the Charlotte Observer reported that it’s possible that defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Bravvion Roy will start in his place.
AFC South
Tennessee Titans
- CB Elijah Molden
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- G Rodger Saffold
Indianapolis Colts
- TE Farrod Green
- DE Kemoko Turay
- CB Rock Ya-Sin
Houston Texans
- DB A.J. Moore
- WR Brandin Cooks
- LB Christian Kirksey
- DE Derek Rivers
- LB Eric Wilson
- DE Jake Martin
- DT Jaleel Johnson
- C Justin McCray
- DE Jonathan Greenard
- K Ka'imi Fairbairn
- LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
- G Lane Taylor
- DT Maliek Collins
- LB Tae Davis
- S Terrence Brooks
- CB Terrance Mitchell
Jacksonville Jaguars
- RB Travis Etienne
AFC East
New England Patriots
- LB Cameron McGrone
- LB Harvey Langi
- WR Kendrick Bourne
- DL Ronnie Perkins
- OL Yasir Durant
J.J. Taylor was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 on Wednesday. He had been on the list since Nov. 29, when he tested positive for COVID-19.
Miami Dolphins
- DB Justin Coleman
- WR Lynn Bowden
- OL Robert Jones
Buffalo Bills
- DL A.J. Epenesa
- OL Bobby Hart
- WR Cole Beasley
- OL Dion Dawkins
- OL Jon Feliciano
- DL Mike Love
- LB Tyrel Dodson
New York Jets
- OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
- DB Ashtyn Davi
- LB Blake Cashman
- WR Elijah Moore
- DL Foley Fatukasi
- LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
- WR Jeff Smith
- DL Jonathan Marshall
- DL John Franklin-Meyers
- WR Justin Hardee
- TE Kenny Yeboah
- DB Michael Carter II
- Head coach Robert Saleh (head coach)
- DB Sharrod Neasman
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Tyreek Hill
- OT Mike Remmers
- TE Travis Kelce
- K Harrison Butker
- CB Charvarius Ward
The Chiefs activated linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Josh Gordon. Butker will miss Kansas City’s Week 16 game against the Steelers because he is unvaccinated and must quarantine for 10 days. Elliott Fry is expected to handle kicking duties in his place.
Los Angeles Chargers
- DE Joey Bosa
- RB Austin Ekeler
- C Corey Linsley
- CB Tevaughn Campbell
- WR Jalen Guyton
- QB Chase Daniel
- DL Joe Gaziano
- DB Kemon Hall
- KR Andre Roberts
- DB Trey Marshall
- LB Chris Rumph II
Las Vegas Raiders
- CB Brandon Facyson
- CB Nate Hobbs
Facyson was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, while Hobbs was put on the list on Tuesday.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos do not have any players currently on the COVID-19 list. The team activated outside linebacker Malik Reed from the list on Wednesday.
AFC North
Cincinnati Bengals
- CB Chidobe Awuzie
Baltimore Ravens
- S Geno Stone
- DT Justin Madubuike
- LB Chris Board
- LB Kristian Welch
- WR Sammy Watkins
- C Trystan Colon
- OL Justin Houston
- OL Pernell McPhee
- CB Jimmy Smith
- CB Chris Westry
- S Chuck Clark
Four more active roster Ravens were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday as well as one practice squad member: safety Geno Stone , defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebacker Chris Board and linebacker Kristian Welch.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- LB Devin Bush
- OT Zach Banner
- LB Marcus Allen
- DT Montravius Adams
Three Pittsburgh players were added to the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, including starting linebacker Devin Bush.
Cleveland Browns
- CB Greg Newsome II
- QB Baker Mayfield
- QB Case Keenum
- LT Jedrick Wills
- RT James Hudson III
- WR Jarvis Landry
- RB Kareem Hunt
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
- DE Malik McDowell
- LB Mack Wilson
- S John Johnson III
- Ronnie Harrison
- S Grant Delpit
- DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
- LB Tony Fields
- CB Troy Hill
- CB A.J. Green
The Browns activated starting tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker Jacob Phillips. Head coach Kevin Stefanski, who missed the Monday night game after testing positive, cleared testing protocols on Wednesday. Although Mayfield is still on the list, it’s expected that he will be cleared in time for Saturday’s game against the Packers.
