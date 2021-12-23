Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Team-by-Team Rundown of Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

Author:

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the NFL's schedule and scores of players are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, teams are left scrambling to maintain a full roster.

On Monday, the Browns took the field against the Raiders without quarterback Baker Mayfield and a host of other key players, while Washington lost to the Eagles on Tuesday with Garrett Gilbert, signed off the Patriots' practice squad just four days before the game, under center. 

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, here's a team-by-team rundown of who is currently on the COVID-19 list, and which players have recently been activated.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

  • Assistant special teams coordinator Matt Daniels
  • DT Trysten Hill

New York Giants

  • DB Keion Crossen

  • DB Adoree' Jackson

  • DB J.R. Reed

  • CB Aaron Robinson

  • LB Oshane Ximines

  • LB Cam Brown

  • WR John Ross

  • WR Kadarius Toney

Philadelphia Eagles

  • OL Le’Raven Clark
  • OL Andre Dillard
  • OL Landon Dickerson
  • Head coach Nick Sirianni

Washington

  • LB Cole Holcomb

  • LB David Mayo

  • LB Khaleke Hudson

  • DB Kendall Fuller

  • DB Darrick Forrest

  • QB Kyle Allen

  • QB Taylor Heinicke

  • OL Brandon Scherff

  • DB Kamren Curl

  • C Tyler Larsen

  • LB Milo Eifler

NFC North

Chicago Bears

  • QB Andy Dalton
  • DL Bilal Nichols
  • TE Jesper Horste
  • DB Jaylon Johnson
  • DB Tashaun Gipson
  • TE Jesse James
  • LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
  • RB Ryan Nall
  • Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor
  • Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor

Detroit Lions

  • OL Matt Nelson
  • QB Jared Goff
  • WR Quintez Cephus

SI Recommends

Green Bay Packers

  • DL Kenny Clark
  • WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Minnesota Vikings

  • WR Dan Chisena

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

  • P Andy Lee
  • C Rodney Hudson

The Cardinals placed Hudson on the COVID-19 list on Dec. 16, while Lee joined him on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Rams

  • RB Javian Hawkins
  • WR Warren Jackson
  • S Jordan Fuller
  • TE Tyler Higbee

The Rams activated Terrell Burgess, Rob Havenstein, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Jamil Demby from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Seattle Seahawks

  • TE Will Dissly
  • WR Tyler Lockett
  • CB D.J. Reed
  • OT Brandon Shell
  • DE Kerry Hyder Jr.
  • DT Bryan Mone
  • RB Travis Horner

Seattle activated running back Alex Collins from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers do not have any players currently on the COVID-19 list.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • WR Breshad Perriman

New Orleans Saints

  • TE Adam Trautman
  • TE Juwan Johnson

Two of New Orleans’ tight ends have found themselves on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Adam Trautman getting added on Wednesday. This leaves only one healthy tight end on the roster—Nick Vannett.

Atlanta Falcons

  • LB Emmanuel Ellerbee

The Falcons test on Mondays, but no players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday evening. 

Carolina Panthers

  • S Sam Franklin Jr
  • DE Azur Kamara
  • DT Derrick Brown
  • QB Matt Barkley

Christian McCafferey was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he is still out for the season. Brown’s absence will be the most notable on Sunday, and the Charlotte Observer reported that it’s possible that defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Bravvion Roy will start in his place. 

AFC South

Tennessee Titans

  • CB Elijah Molden
  • WR Dez Fitzpatrick
  • G Rodger Saffold

Indianapolis Colts

  • TE Farrod Green 
  • DE Kemoko Turay
  • CB Rock Ya-Sin

Houston Texans

  • DB A.J. Moore
  • WR Brandin Cooks
  • LB Christian Kirksey
  • DE Derek Rivers
  • LB Eric Wilson
  • DE Jake Martin
  • DT Jaleel Johnson
  • C Justin McCray
  • DE Jonathan Greenard
  • K Ka'imi Fairbairn
  • LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
  • G Lane Taylor
  • DT Maliek Collins
  • LB Tae Davis
  • S Terrence Brooks
  • CB Terrance Mitchell

Jacksonville Jaguars 

  • RB Travis Etienne

AFC East

New England Patriots

  • LB Cameron McGrone
  • LB Harvey Langi
  • WR Kendrick Bourne
  • DL Ronnie Perkins
  • OL Yasir Durant

J.J. Taylor was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 on Wednesday. He had been on the list since Nov. 29, when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Miami Dolphins

  • DB Justin Coleman
  • WR Lynn Bowden
  • OL Robert Jones

Buffalo Bills

  • DL A.J. Epenesa
  • OL Bobby Hart
  • WR Cole Beasley
  • OL Dion Dawkins
  • OL Jon Feliciano
  • DL Mike Love
  • LB Tyrel Dodson

New York Jets

  • OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
  • DB Ashtyn Davi
  • LB Blake Cashman
  • WR Elijah Moore
  • DL Foley Fatukasi 
  • LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
  • WR Jeff Smith
  • DL Jonathan Marshall
  • DL John Franklin-Meyers
  • WR Justin Hardee
  • TE Kenny Yeboah
  • DB Michael Carter II
  • Head coach Robert Saleh (head coach)
  • DB Sharrod Neasman 

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs

  • WR Tyreek Hill
  • OT Mike Remmers
  • TE Travis Kelce
  • K Harrison Butker
  • CB Charvarius Ward

The Chiefs activated linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Josh Gordon. Butker will miss Kansas City’s Week 16 game against the Steelers because he is unvaccinated and must quarantine for 10 days. Elliott Fry is expected to handle kicking duties in his place.

Los Angeles Chargers

  • DE Joey Bosa
  • RB Austin Ekeler
  • C Corey Linsley
  • CB Tevaughn Campbell
  • WR Jalen Guyton
  • QB Chase Daniel
  • DL Joe Gaziano
  • DB Kemon Hall
  • KR Andre Roberts
  • DB Trey Marshall
  • LB Chris Rumph II

Las Vegas Raiders

  • CB Brandon Facyson
  • CB Nate Hobbs

Facyson was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, while Hobbs was put on the list on Tuesday.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos do not have any players currently on the COVID-19 list. The team activated outside linebacker Malik Reed from the list on Wednesday.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

  • CB Chidobe Awuzie

Baltimore Ravens

  • S Geno Stone
  • DT Justin Madubuike
  • LB Chris Board
  • LB Kristian Welch
  • WR Sammy Watkins
  • C Trystan Colon
  • OL Justin Houston
  • OL Pernell McPhee
  • CB Jimmy Smith
  • CB Chris Westry
  • S Chuck Clark

Four more active roster Ravens were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday as well as one practice squad member: safety Geno Stone , defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebacker Chris Board and linebacker Kristian Welch. 

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • LB Devin Bush
  • OT Zach Banner
  • LB Marcus Allen
  • DT Montravius Adams

Three Pittsburgh players were added to the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, including starting linebacker Devin Bush. 

Cleveland Browns

  • CB Greg Newsome II
  • QB Baker Mayfield
  • QB Case Keenum
  • LT Jedrick Wills
  • RT James Hudson III
  • WR Jarvis Landry
  • RB Kareem Hunt
  • DE Jadeveon Clowney
  • DE Malik McDowell
  • LB Mack Wilson
  • S John Johnson III
  • Ronnie Harrison
  • S Grant Delpit
  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
  • LB Tony Fields
  • CB Troy Hill
  • CB A.J. Green

The Browns activated starting tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker Jacob Phillips. Head coach Kevin Stefanski, who missed the Monday night game after testing positive, cleared testing protocols on Wednesday. Although Mayfield is still on the list, it’s expected that he will be cleared in time for Saturday’s game against the Packers.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Sean Stewart
Play
College Basketball

The Sean Stewart Blog: This is Why I Committed to Duke...

Stewart took his last official visit to Duke and had been a fan of the Blue Devils since the third grade.

tom-brady-buccaneers-saints
NFL

Tom Brady Joins Pantone to Create New Color

The seven-time champion has partnered with Pantone for the upcoming release of "Brady Blue."

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and LeBron James, right, celebrate after Westbrook scored a 3-point basket during overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Play
Betting

NBA Christmas Day Betting Preview: Nets vs. Lakers

Betting insight and analysis as the Lakers host the Nets on Christmas in a clash of two teams with title aspirations.

Pele has been released from the hospital
Soccer

Pelé Released From Hospital Amid Colon Tumor Treatment

Pelé "remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumor that was identified in September," his Sao Paulo hospital said in a statement.

Rutgers' Aaron Young celebrates a touchdown vs Delaware
College Football

Rutgers Will Replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl

The Scarlet Knights have accepted a bowl invitation after the Aggies' COVID-19 outbreak.

marnie-schneider
NFL

Lessons From the Women of the Eagles

Marnie Schneider created “Football Freddie and Fumble the Dog” in an unlikely place, and brought it to life with her mother, Susan Tose Spencer, former GM of the Eagles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger
MLB

Report: Dodgers, Bellinger Agreed to One-Year Deal Before Lockout

He struggled last season, but it wasn't that long ago he won the NL MVP award.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes over New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) who is blocked by Bills' Ike Boettger (65) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 16 Spreads, Bets and Picks: Rams, Dolphins to Cover

Our bettors are split on Sunday's AFC East showdown between the Bills and Patriots, but are in agreement on which team will cover when the Rams visit the Vikings.