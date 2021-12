NFL Reveals 2022 Pro Bowl Rosters as Colts Lead With Seven Selections

The NFL revealed its complete Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday, confirming that the league's top teams will be well-represented in Las Vegas in February.

The Colts have the most selections this season with seven, headlined by the league's leading rusher Jonathan Taylor. Eight teams will send at least five players to the Pro Bowl: the Chiefs (six), Chargers (six), Ravens (five), Browns (five), Cowboys (five), San Francisco 49ers (five) and Buccaneers (five).

The AFC West makes up two-thirds of the conference's quarterback selections, with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert getting the nods alongside Lamar Jackson. The signal-callers in the NFC are Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Kyler Murray. For Brady, this marks his 15th Pro Bowl selection, the most for a player in NFL history.

Check out the full rosters below:

Starters will be notated with an asterisk*.

AFC

Offense

Quarterbacks (3):

Justin Herbert, Chargers*

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Running backs (3):

Jonathan Taylor, Colts*

Nick Chubb, Browns

Joe Mixon, Bengals

Wide receivers (4):

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs*

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals*

Stefon Diggs, Bills

Keenan Allen, Chargers

Tight ends (2):

Mark Andrews, Ravens*

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Offensive tackles (3):

Rashawn Slater, Chargers*

Orlando Brown, Chiefs*

Dion Dawkins, Bills

Offensive guards (3):

Quenton Nelson, Colts*

Joel Bitonio, Browns*

Wyatt Teller, Browns

Centers (2):

Corey Linsley, Chargers*

Ryan Kelly, Colts

Fullback (1):

Patrick Ricard, Ravens

Defense

Defensive ends (3):

Myles Garrett, Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Bengals

Interior linemen (3):

DeForest Buckner, Colts*

Chris Jones, Chiefs*

Cameron Heyward, Steelers

Outside linebackers (3):

T.J. Watt, Steelers*

Joey Bosa, Chargers*

Matt Judon, Patriots

Cornerbacks (4):

J.C. Jackson, Patriots*

Xavien Howard, Dolphins*

Denzel Ward, Browns

Kenny Moore II, Colts

Safeties (3):

Kevin Byard, Titans*

Derwin James, Chargers*

Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs

Special teams

Long snapper (1):

Luke Rhodes, Colts*

Punter (1):

A.J. Cole, Raiders*

Placekicker (1):

Justin Tucker, Ravens*

Return specialist (1):

Devin Duvernay, Ravens*

Special teamer (1):

Matthew Slater, Patriots*

NFC

Offense

Quarterbacks (3):

Aaron Rodgers, Packers*

Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Running backs (3):

Dalvin Cook, Vikings*

James Conner, Cardinals

Alvin Kamara, Saints

Wide receivers (4):

Cooper Kupp, Rams*

Davante Adams, Packers*

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Deebo Samuel, 49ers

Tight ends (2):

George Kittle, 49ers*

Kyle Pitts, Falcons

Offensive tackles (3):

Trent Williams, 49ers*

Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers*

Tyron Smith, Cowboys

Offensive guards (3):

Zack Martin, Cowboys*

Brandon Scherff, Washington*

Ali Marpet, Buccaneers

Centers (2):

Jason Kelce, Eagles*

Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers

Fullback (1):

Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers*

Defense

Defensive ends (3):

Nick Bosa, 49ers*

Brian Burns, Panthers*

Cameron Jordan, Saints

Interior linemen (3):

Aaron Donald, Rams*

Jonathan Allen, Washington*

Kenny Clark, Packers

Outside linebackers (3):

Chandler Jones, Cardinals*

Robert Quinn, Bears*

Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers

Cornerbacks (4):

Trevon Diggs, Cowboys*

Jalen Ramsey, Rams*

Darius Slay, Eagles

Marshon Lattimore, Saints

Safeties (3):

Quandre Diggs, Seahawks*

Budda Baker, Cardinals*

Harrison Smith, Vikings

Special teams

Long snapper (1):

Josh Harris, Falcons*

Punter (1):

Bryan Anger, Cowboys*

Placekicker (1):

Matt Gay, Rams*

Return specialist (1):

Jakeem Grant, Bears*

Special teamer (1):

J.T. Gray, Saints*

More NFL Coverage: