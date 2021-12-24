Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead Developed Myocarditis After Having COVID-19

Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is set to step onto the field against the Jets on Sunday, his first time since his extensive COVID-19 battle that later led to a myocarditis diagnosis. 

The 25-year-old tested positive in early August 2020 when Jacksonville reported for training camp. He remained on the list for the remainder of the season after being placed on it again during the first week in September. Armstead was later admitted to the hospital for respiratory issues and eventually was diagnosed with myocarditis, which is inflammation around the heart’s middle layer.

For eight months, he was not allowed to do any physical activity. 

“Being able to never tell my son, ‘Well, I had a heart injury and I never came back and tried,’” Armstead said to the Associated Press. “That was my inspiration right there, to be able to one day tell my son that you can overcome anything in life itself. I’m living proof.”

Jacksonville signed Armstead off of the Packers’ practice squad on Wednesday, giving the running back a guaranteed spot on the 53-man roster for the final weeks of the season. Carlos Hyde, who he replaced, is on the injured reserve because of a concussion. 

