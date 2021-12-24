Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, one of the breakout stars of Week 15 in the NFL, was out with a “non-COVID-19 illness” on Friday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Huntley nearly led the team to an impressive comeback vs. the Packers last week, before ultimately falling 31–30. He accounted for four total touchdowns in the loss.

Given the proliferation of COVID-19 around the NFL over the last two weeks, it has to be nerve racking for the Ravens franchise, even if the situation is considered minor. Additionally, Baltimore is already dealing with a significant absence at the quarterback position.

Last week Huntley filled in for the injured Lamar Jackson, who has been nursing an ankle injury since the Week 14 game against the Browns. Jackson was ruled out just before kickoff against the Packers on Sunday, and it doesn't sound likely he plays this week against the Bengals. He has not practiced this week.

“True, but Tyler Huntley is still fully expected to start for the Ravens Sunday in this monster matchup vs the Bengals, I am told by someone w/in the organization,” NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala tweeted in response to Rapoport, adding that Jackson is not expected to play.

If both are out, the job likely falls to recent Ravens signee Josh Johnson. The journeyman quarterback is in his second stint with the team, and has been on 13 NFL rosters throughout his career. He played for the Jets earlier in the year, filling in during injuries to Zach Wilson and Mike White.

Huntley is 1–1 as starter for the Ravens this year, appearing in five total games. He has 743 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception, adding 168 rushing yards and two scores.

Baltimore and Cincinnati are tied atop the AFC North with 8–6 records. The teams face off at Paul Brown Stadium at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Baltimore Ravens, head over to Raven Country.