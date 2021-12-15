Ravens Sign Journeyman QB Josh Johnson With Lamar Jackson Ailing

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson from the New York Jets practice squad with Lamar Jackson still dealing with an ankle injury.

Jackson will not practice Wednesday but he has not been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

“It’s day-to-day,” Harbaugh said. “We are going to see how it responds. He’s not going to practice today but he will be moving forward.”

Jackson was injured when Cleveland linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit the back of his lower right leg. Jackson fell to the ground and grabbed his ankle.

He was later carted back to the locker room and was listed as questionable to return before being ruled out after halftime. Tyler Huntley took over and was 27 of 38 for 270 yards with a touchdown in the Ravens 24-22 setback.

Harbaugh dismissed the notion that the Ravens might rest Jackson against Green Bay, so he might be healthier for a more critical matchup against the Bengals in two weeks.

"We're trying to win this game," he said. "We're trying to get every win we can."

The Ravens signed Johnson as an insurance policy to back up Huntley if Jackson cannot play.

Johnson has spent time with 13 NFL teams, including the Ravens in 2016. He started this season on the New York Jets practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster for the Oct. 31 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after Zach Wilson was injured.

Johnson has thrown for 1,966 yards with 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over his career.

"He's played in the league a long time," Harbaugh said. "He'very reliable. It was great having him here in 2016. Wherever he's played, he's played well. All things considered, the potential to need him this week, the potential to need him the rest of the season, just makes sense to bring him in."