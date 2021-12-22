Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Gives Latest Update on Lamar Jackson Return From Injury

Author:

Ravens coach John Harbaugh's update on Lamar Jackson's ankle injury Wednesday turned out to not be much of an update at all, considering the quarterback is still day-to-day.  

Jackson missed the first game of his career due to injury last weekend against the Packers after sustaining the ankle problem against the Browns in Week 14. The 2019 NFL MVP was expected to return last week, but was later ruled out just before the game.

“I really don't have any updates on [the team's injuries],” Harbaugh said in a press conference Wednesday. “That's wait and see for all those guys. Every single guy you're going to ask me about is all going to be day by day. We'll just see where they're at as we go.”

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jackson sustained a bone bruise to his ankle, not a sprain, in the second quarter of the loss to the Browns on Dec. 12. 

Second-year backup Tyler Huntley impressed while filling in for Jackson against the Packers, throwing for 215 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for two touchdowns. 

Jackson did not participate in the Ravens' Wednesday practice.

However, the Ravens lost 31–30 after failing to convert a two-point conversion in the final minute Sunday, as the Packers became the first team in the NFL to clinch a spot in the playoffs

The Ravens have lost their last three games, dropping them into a tie for first place with the Bengals at 8–6. The Bengals will host the Ravens on Sunday with first place on the line.

