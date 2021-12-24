Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

There Are Two Marquee Matchups on the NFL Christmas Day Schedule

Author:

Christmas Day usually features a plethora of intriguing NBA games. While that remains the case this year, sports fans can also watch a pair of really exciting NFL games. 

The first NFL game set to take place Saturday will feature the Browns and Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the game, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth to call the action. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be on the sidelines. 

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have already clinched an NFC North title, but they still have a lot to play for. If they win their last three regular season games, they'll clinch the NFC’s top seed. 

The Browns, meanwhile, are fighting to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture. A loss Saturday to the Green Bay would most likely derail any chance Cleveland has of making a postseason run. 

SI Recommends

The second game on tap on Christmas features the Cardinals and Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET. It’ll be a battle between two teams heading in opposite directions. 

After jumping out to a 10—2 record, Arizona has lost its past two games, including last week’s upset by the Lions.  

Indianapolis, however, is coming off one of its best wins this season, defeating New England in a pivotal AFC showdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor strengthened his MVP résumé with 170 rushing yards and a touchdown. 

Joe Davis and Kurt Warner will call the Cardinals—Colts game for NFL Network. Melissa Stark and Peter Schrager will be the sideline reporters.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

WR_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide Receivers

Tee Higgins should rebound in Week 16 vs. the generous Ravens' secondary.

GENERAL_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

Jake Elliott is on fire for the Eagles and looks to have a productive matchup upcoming vs. the Giants.

TE_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight Ends

With Tom Brady short on receivers this week, he'll be looking for Rob Gronkowski early and often.

RB_StartSit_122221 (2)
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running Backs

Look for James Robinson to continue to thrive in the post-Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams is expected to exploit an injury-depleted Browns' defense.

Blake Bortles throws a warmup pass for the Packers.
NFL

Report: Saints to Sign QB Blake Bortles

New Orleans is experiencing a major COVID-19 outbreak, which has impacted the quarterback room.

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Tight Ends

George Kittle will try to take advantage of the Titans' defensive secondary.

QB_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert may have a tough matchup on paper, but you don't want to get cute in a matchup vs. the Texans.