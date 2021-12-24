Christmas Day usually features a plethora of intriguing NBA games. While that remains the case this year, sports fans can also watch a pair of really exciting NFL games.

The first NFL game set to take place Saturday will feature the Browns and Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the game, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth to call the action. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be on the sidelines.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have already clinched an NFC North title, but they still have a lot to play for. If they win their last three regular season games, they'll clinch the NFC’s top seed.

The Browns, meanwhile, are fighting to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture. A loss Saturday to the Green Bay would most likely derail any chance Cleveland has of making a postseason run.

The second game on tap on Christmas features the Cardinals and Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET. It’ll be a battle between two teams heading in opposite directions.

After jumping out to a 10—2 record, Arizona has lost its past two games, including last week’s upset by the Lions.

Indianapolis, however, is coming off one of its best wins this season, defeating New England in a pivotal AFC showdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor strengthened his MVP résumé with 170 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Joe Davis and Kurt Warner will call the Cardinals—Colts game for NFL Network. Melissa Stark and Peter Schrager will be the sideline reporters.

