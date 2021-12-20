It took 15 weeks, but we finally have our first official playoff team.

With their 31–30 win over the Ravens, the Packers became the first team in the league to lock up a spot in the postseason. Green Bay clinched the NFC North title for the third straight year, and moved into sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the conference thanks to losses by the Cardinals and Buccaneers.

The jockeying for position in the NFC will ratchet up over the next three weeks, with four teams having 10 or more wins. The AFC has just one such team (the Chiefs), though positions for seeding are similarly jumbled coming down the home stretch.

Outside of the playoff picture, there are five teams in the AFC within a game of the No. 7 seed. Three NFC teams are within striking distance, setting up for a wild finish with three weeks remaining.

Here’s a look at the current playoff landscape, with four more Week 15 games to go:

AFC

1. Chiefs (10–4)

2. Patriots (9–5)

3. Titans (9–5)

4. Bengals (8–6)

5. Colts (8–6)

6. Chargers (8–6)

7. Bills (8–6)

NFC

1. Packers (11–3)*

2. Cowboys (10–4)

3. Buccaneers (10–4)

4. Cardinals (10–4)

5. Rams (9–4)

6. 49ers (8–6)

7. Saints (7–7)

