Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Packers Clinch Division as Bucs, Cardinals Lose in Wide-Open NFC

Author:

It took 15 weeks, but we finally have our first official playoff team.

With their 31–30 win over the Ravens, the Packers became the first team in the league to lock up a spot in the postseason. Green Bay clinched the NFC North title for the third straight year, and moved into sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the conference thanks to losses by the Cardinals and Buccaneers.

The jockeying for position in the NFC will ratchet up over the next three weeks, with four teams having 10 or more wins. The AFC has just one such team (the Chiefs), though positions for seeding are similarly jumbled coming down the home stretch.

Outside of the playoff picture, there are five teams in the AFC within a game of the No. 7 seed. Three NFC teams are within striking distance, setting up for a wild finish with three weeks remaining.

Here’s a look at the current playoff landscape, with four more Week 15 games to go:

SI Recommends

AFC

1. Chiefs (10–4)
2. Patriots (9–5)
3. Titans (9–5)
4. Bengals (8–6)
5. Colts (8–6)
6. Chargers (8–6)
7. Bills (8–6)

NFC

1. Packers (11–3)*
2. Cowboys (10–4)
3. Buccaneers (10–4)
4. Cardinals (10–4)
5. Rams (9–4)
6. 49ers (8–6)
7. Saints (7–7)

More NFL Coverage:

For more Packers coverage, check out Packer Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

baltimore-ravens-tyler-huntley-credit
NFL

The Ravens Deserve Credit, Even in Losses

Baltimore has fallen out of playoff position after another loss that pivoted on a bold decision. But John Harbaugh always keeps things interesting, even with a depleted roster.

peyton manning
NFL

Report: Peyton Manning Eyeing Ownership Stake in Broncos

Manning has had discussions with several potential ownership groups, and is also interested in a management role with the franchise.

natasha-cloud-wnba
WNBA

2022 WNBA Draft Lottery Winners and Losers

Who was the biggest beneficiary of Sunday’s lottery? And who is still on the hunt for a franchise centerpiece?

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is carted off the field after a play in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High.
NFL

Broncos Give Encouraging Update on Bridgewater's Head Injury

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said on Sunday night that "so far everything has checked out well" with QB Teddy Bridgewater after his scary head injury.

The Lions defense was dominant during Sunday's 30-12 win over the Cardinals.
NFL

Lions Beat Cardinals, No Longer in Line to Have No. 1 Pick

With Detroit stunning Arizona on Sunday in a 30–12 blowout, the Lions have paved the way for another team to have the top pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

NFL Week 15 takeaways
NFL

Week 15 Takeaways: A Very Steelers Victory, Ravens Make Right Call (but Call Wrong Play?)

Plus, Lions dominate Arizona, Texans get a season sweep, Burrow shines in Denver, chain gang drama, Jets’ bag of tricks, and much more!

dolphins-tua-tagovailoa-find-identity
NFL

The Dolphins Didn't Need a Quick Fix to Find an Identity

Miami tried to land Deshaun Watson in the middle of the season. Instead, the team reeled off six straight wins and got some reassurance about staying the course.

Bo Nix throws a pass vs. Mississippi State.
College Football

Former Auburn QB Bo Nix Transferring to Oregon

Newly hired Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham filled the same position at Auburn in 2019.