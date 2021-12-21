Dan Campbell Gives Incredible Speech After Lions Beat Cardinals
Lions coach Dan Campbell endeared himself to Detroit fans beginning at his opening press conference in January, and he seems to still have the support of his team despite a 2–11–1 start to 2021. And it's not hard to see why...
Campbell and the Lions notched their second win of the season on Sunday in a 30-12 victory over the Cardinals, prompting a passionate postgame speech from Campbell. Detroit doesn't currently have the personnel to compete for a playoff spot, but Campbell's energy seems to make his players want to run through a wall.
"Hey man, welcome to Detroit, welcome to Detroit," Campbell said. "You guys are a tough, gritty group man. You’re a tough gritty group. You always have been. And now, you’re seeing it pay dividends."
"Man, look, a team gets one out, two out, we got multiple out, and multiple guys stepped up, and that’s what we’re capable of."
Campbell and the Lions will have a shot at their third win of the season on Sunday as they face the Falcons. Yet regardless of Detroit's final record in 2021, its culture shift is a worthwhile development after the Matt Patricia era. Perhaps we'll see a Campbell postgame speech in the postseason.
