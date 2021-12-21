Lions coach Dan Campbell endeared himself to Detroit fans beginning at his opening press conference in January, and he seems to still have the support of his team despite a 2–11–1 start to 2021. And it's not hard to see why...

Campbell and the Lions notched their second win of the season on Sunday in a 30-12 victory over the Cardinals, prompting a passionate postgame speech from Campbell. Detroit doesn't currently have the personnel to compete for a playoff spot, but Campbell's energy seems to make his players want to run through a wall.

"Hey man, welcome to Detroit, welcome to Detroit," Campbell said. "You guys are a tough, gritty group man. You’re a tough gritty group. You always have been. And now, you’re seeing it pay dividends."

"Man, look, a team gets one out, two out, we got multiple out, and multiple guys stepped up, and that’s what we’re capable of."

Campbell and the Lions will have a shot at their third win of the season on Sunday as they face the Falcons. Yet regardless of Detroit's final record in 2021, its culture shift is a worthwhile development after the Matt Patricia era. Perhaps we'll see a Campbell postgame speech in the postseason.

