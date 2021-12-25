Aaron Rodgers tossed career touchdown pass No. 443 on Sunday, placing him ahead of Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in Packers history.

Rodgers tied Favre in the first quarter with an 11-yard toss to Allen Lazard. His record-breaking touchdown was thrown to a familiar face, with Davante Adams hauling in a 9-yard catch with 10:47 left in the second quarter.

Rodgers received a special message on the video board at Lambeau Field following his record-breaking touchdown. Brett Favre congratulated Rodgers on breaking the record, adding “go get us another Super Bowl.”

Green Bay secured a 21—12 lead entering halftime after Rodgers’s third touchdown pass of the afternoon. The Packers entered Sunday leading the NFC North at 11–3 as they eye the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

