Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was added to the team's COVID-19 list on Saturday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Huntley will not play against the Bengals on Sunday. Josh Johnson is expected to start in his place.

Baltimore is now down to its third-string quarterback in advance of the AFC North battle. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is not expected to play due to an ankle injury, an ailment that kept him out of last week's loss to the Packers.

Johnson, 35, has started eight games since entering the NFL in 2009. He did not play in 2019 and 2020 after starting three games for Washington in 2018, though he has appeared in three games for the Jets this season.

The Ravens enter Sunday tied for the AFC North lead at 8–6. They have lost three straight and four of their last six. Kickoff in Cincinnati on Sunday is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

