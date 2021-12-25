Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
49ers GM Lynch Likes Tweet Disparaging Jimmy Garoppolo

Author:

John Lynch is making a late case to be added to Santa's naughty list.

The 49ers GM liked a tweet on Friday suggesting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo should be left in Nashville after the team's 20-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night.

While it's completely possible this is a case of Lynch, 50, not exactly knowing the nuances of Twitter, it's at best an embarrassing gaffe for all parties. It's the only tweet Lynch has liked over the past five days, leaving it rather unlikely this is the result of a hack.

Garoppolo completed 26 of 35 passes for 322 yards, a touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's defeat. He engineered a game-tying drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk with 2:20 left, but the Titans were able to kick a game-winning field goal in the waning moments. 

Garoppolo has started 13 of 15 games this year, passing for 3,494 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has not accounted for three touchdowns in any game.

Lynch traded for Garoppolo at the trade deadline of his first season at the helm, and the 49ers have a 32–13 record over the last five years in Garoppolo's starts. But he has often struggled with injuries and has never been selected to the Pro Bowl. In selecting QB Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, San Francisco signaled Garoppolo's tenure as the team's starting quarterback would soon be over. 

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer suggested this week that based on history with teams who select quarterbacks high in the draft, the 49ers would almost certainly turn the page and start the Trey Lance era in 2022 barring a Super Bowl victory in February. San Francisco (8–7) currently holds the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Lynch probably shouldn't expect a Christmas gift from Garoppolo on Saturday morning—except for perhaps a big pile of coal in his stocking.

