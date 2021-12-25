Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Saints Tried to Bring Drew Brees Out of Retirement Amid QB Absences

Author:

The Saints are in dire straits ahead of Week 16, slated to start third-string quarterback Ian Book against Miami after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both entered COVID-19 protocols. But New Orleans reportedly sought out a familiar face before giving Book the starting nod. 

New Orleans called Drew Brees this week in an attempt to bring him out of retirement, according to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan. Brees ultimately declined the request, in part because he "wasn’t 100% confident he would be able to make the throws necessary to successfully lead the offense," per Duncan. 

Brees is among the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history, tallying 13 Pro Bowl appearances and 571 career touchdown passes. He led the NFL in passing yards seven times as a member of the Saints, and he helped deliver the lone Super Bowl title in franchise history in February 2010. Brees retired after the 2020 season, and it now appears as though his playing days are completely in the rearview mirror. 

The Saints reportedly reached out multiple retired quarterbacks over the last week. New Orleans placed a call to 16-year NFL veteran Josh McCown as well as former Chargers and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, per Duncan. Neither player is on the Saints roster as of Saturday.  

SI Recommends

Book will make his first NFL start on Monday after being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He tossed 72 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in four seasons at Notre Dame from 2017-20.

New Orleans sits second in the NFC South at 7–7 ahead of Week 16. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the New Orleans Saints, head over to Saints News Network.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after a dunk against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Report: Giannis Clears Protocols, Likely to Play vs. Boston

Milwaukee's leading man will return to the floor on Christmas Day.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (left) celebrates with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after a win in 2017.
NFL

49ers GM Lynch Likes Tweet Disparaging Jimmy Garoppolo

John Lynch is making a late case to be added to Santa's naughty list.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams is expected to exploit an injury-depleted Browns' defense.

Justin Jefferson plays vs. the Steelers.
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson will look to out-do the other in their Week 16 battle.

LeBron James reacts after a play.
Extra Mustard

LeBron Compares COVID-19 to Flu, Cold in Instagram Meme

It's hard to know what exactly the Lakers star was going for here, but he appears to be frustrated with the current state of affairs.

TE_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight Ends

With Tom Brady short on receivers this week, he'll be looking for Rob Gronkowski early and often.

Washington's Deshazor Everett makes a tackle against Pittsburgh.
NFL

Report: WFT’s Deshazor Everett Involved in Fatal Car Accident

Everett’s passenger, a 29-year old woman, was killed in the accident, according to authorities.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor is back on the MVP campaign trail against the Cardinals in Week 16.