The Saints are in dire straits ahead of Week 16, slated to start third-string quarterback Ian Book against Miami after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both entered COVID-19 protocols. But New Orleans reportedly sought out a familiar face before giving Book the starting nod.

New Orleans called Drew Brees this week in an attempt to bring him out of retirement, according to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan. Brees ultimately declined the request, in part because he "wasn’t 100% confident he would be able to make the throws necessary to successfully lead the offense," per Duncan.

Brees is among the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history, tallying 13 Pro Bowl appearances and 571 career touchdown passes. He led the NFL in passing yards seven times as a member of the Saints, and he helped deliver the lone Super Bowl title in franchise history in February 2010. Brees retired after the 2020 season, and it now appears as though his playing days are completely in the rearview mirror.

The Saints reportedly reached out multiple retired quarterbacks over the last week. New Orleans placed a call to 16-year NFL veteran Josh McCown as well as former Chargers and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, per Duncan. Neither player is on the Saints roster as of Saturday.

Book will make his first NFL start on Monday after being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He tossed 72 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in four seasons at Notre Dame from 2017-20.

New Orleans sits second in the NFC South at 7–7 ahead of Week 16.

